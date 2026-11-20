Arguably the most well-known image editing software of all time, Photoshop is so popular that it became a verb. But not everyone agrees with the crown prince of pixel pushing. As an Adobe product, Photoshop is subject to the same expensive subscription-based profit model the company rolled out to all of its software suite. Not just that, but Adobe's embrace of generative AI features has left plenty of artists and editors uneasy about the service.

Fortunately, Photoshop doesn't have as big of a monopoly on image editing software as you might think. And while they try to compete by having an official free Photoshop iPhone app, there are plenty of powerful Photoshop alternatives publicly available that are just as good, if not better. But "good" is subjective. A digital artist won't have the same needs as a professional photographer. The real key to finding the best alternative to Photoshop is to lean into your specific needs.

Adobe has one of the hardest subscriptions to cancel, though. So to make it easier for you, we've scoured through all the most popular and commonly recommended image editing apps and found the right one for every kind of user. Best of all, they're all free! So, there's no harm in trying them out ASAP. If you're tired of paying $23 a month for software you aren't happy with, then you need to download these alternatives to Photoshop and see what you're missing.