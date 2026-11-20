There are two things you should immediately do if someone steals your video doorbell. The first thing, of course, is to call the police and report that a robbery has taken place. Secondly, you should check to see if anything else was stolen. A video doorbell usually won't be the thief's main target, but they know they have to do something about it to avoid being caught. Simply stealing the camera is one of the most common ways burglars deal with video doorbells.

Your next step is to report the theft to the video doorbell manufacturer. Ring will provide one free replacement per purchased product if you submit a police report and sales receipt within 15 days of the theft. Google will replace a stolen Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell that has been installed and linked to your account via the official app if you report the theft within 30 days and provide a police report.

Other doorbell manufacturers have similar theft protection policies as well, but keep in mind that you might not qualify for replacement services if the product has an expired warranty. Some manufacturers, such as Arlo, may also require you to have an active subscription to a premium service to qualify for theft replacement.