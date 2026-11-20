What To Do If Someone Steals Your Video Doorbell
There are two things you should immediately do if someone steals your video doorbell. The first thing, of course, is to call the police and report that a robbery has taken place. Secondly, you should check to see if anything else was stolen. A video doorbell usually won't be the thief's main target, but they know they have to do something about it to avoid being caught. Simply stealing the camera is one of the most common ways burglars deal with video doorbells.
Your next step is to report the theft to the video doorbell manufacturer. Ring will provide one free replacement per purchased product if you submit a police report and sales receipt within 15 days of the theft. Google will replace a stolen Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell that has been installed and linked to your account via the official app if you report the theft within 30 days and provide a police report.
Other doorbell manufacturers have similar theft protection policies as well, but keep in mind that you might not qualify for replacement services if the product has an expired warranty. Some manufacturers, such as Arlo, may also require you to have an active subscription to a premium service to qualify for theft replacement.
Can burglars do anything with a stolen video doorbell?
Some thieves may try to sell stolen video doorbells on secondhand markets where pre-owned video doorbells can sometimes go for $10 to $30 apiece, even without the original packaging. But the scarier possibility is that malicious burglars might try to do something with the personal data stored on the device. Should you be worried about your privacy if someone stole your video doorbell?
The good news is that security cam footage is usually stored in the cloud, and sensitive data is typically tied to the app on your smartphone. Just to be safe, though, you should avoid any video doorbell that lacks two-factor authentication. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) ensures that someone can only access your video doorbell by knowing your password and having direct physical access to the smartphone you designate as the 2FA device.
So, burglars usually can't do anything harmful to you if they steal your video doorbell. That is, unless your doorbell stores its footage locally instead of in the cloud. Many homeowners prefer video doorbells with local storage that won't spy on you. But if footage is saved directly to an SD card slotted into the doorbell itself, burglars will be able to view that footage simply by extracting the card. If you're worried about thieves being able to view that footage, your best course of action is to inform the police and hope that they can recover the stolen storage medium.