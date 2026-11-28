For those who spend time traveling around in an RV, tent, or any other means that removes you from the grid for a lengthy period of time, internet is tough to come by. Your options for working on the go are slim and include making a hot spot (if you have a signal), mooching Wi-Fi from a coffee shop, or investing in portable internet that claims to work just about anywhere, such as Starlink or TravlFi.

Starlink may be the all-around more popular name when it comes to accessing the internet wherever you roam. However, there is also TravlFi, which is pitched as internet built for RVs but can also function at a campsite, tent, or cabin. It uses cellular coverage to connect as opposed to Starlink, which relies on hundreds of Starlink satellites in orbit to transmit internet from space like a cellphone tower.

However, Starlink does come with a higher price than TravlFi. Monthly plans for Starlink begin at around $55, whereas a monthly plan for TravlFi starts at around $19. That's after the cost of the equipment that can set you back at least $159 with TravlFi and $249 for Starlink, at least at the time of writing.