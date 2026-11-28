Starlink Vs. TravlFi: Which Internet Provider Is Better For Travelers?
For those who spend time traveling around in an RV, tent, or any other means that removes you from the grid for a lengthy period of time, internet is tough to come by. Your options for working on the go are slim and include making a hot spot (if you have a signal), mooching Wi-Fi from a coffee shop, or investing in portable internet that claims to work just about anywhere, such as Starlink or TravlFi.
Starlink may be the all-around more popular name when it comes to accessing the internet wherever you roam. However, there is also TravlFi, which is pitched as internet built for RVs but can also function at a campsite, tent, or cabin. It uses cellular coverage to connect as opposed to Starlink, which relies on hundreds of Starlink satellites in orbit to transmit internet from space like a cellphone tower.
However, Starlink does come with a higher price than TravlFi. Monthly plans for Starlink begin at around $55, whereas a monthly plan for TravlFi starts at around $19. That's after the cost of the equipment that can set you back at least $159 with TravlFi and $249 for Starlink, at least at the time of writing.
Comparing the features of Starlink and TravlFi
Starlink and TravlFi both offer users the same basic functionality and capabilities. Either one will allow users to connect to the internet while in the woods, camping in a tent, or RVing, and you can even use either while on the go as long as you have the necessary setup. Plus, if you choose not to travel for a few months, both offer plans to pause service; however, while TravlFi is free to pause, it will cost you $10 a month to pause Starlink.
You will also find both offer various data plans at different prices depending on how much data you want access to. TravlFi's data plans begin at 2 GB and go up to unlimited, whereas Starlink's plans start at 100 GB and also include an unlimited option. Download speeds vary with each company, as well, and may range from 15 to 300-plus Mbps with TravlFi and 65 to 260 Mbps with Starlink. However, you will need to check with each service before to see rates.
Starlink is the best internet provider for travelers
Starlink and TravlFi may function the same way by allowing users to access to internet while they are camping, tenting, or RVing around the world, but their capabilities differ by scenario. Both will get the job done, but it all depends on what type of traveling you do.
TravlFi is designed more for those who are camping in areas with other people and can get a bit of signal. As it functions more efficiently in areas with high cellphone coverage, TravlFi works best if you are in an area with direct access to hookups, such as RV sites or anywhere where you can connect to a power source.
However, for travelers who prefer more off-the-grid camping and RV trips, Starlink may be the better choice. It has an entire system of satellites in the sky that it connects to, making it more efficient at being used anywhere that may not have access to power or hookups.
For an easier time selecting which is best for your type of travel, consider where you will be camping. One reviewer found that they preferred Starlink in more-remote areas and ones without a lot of tree cover, as the service needs a clear shot toward the sky. The reviewer also found that TravlFi worked best in areas closer to a cell tower. If you don't want either, you could wait until Amazon challenges Starlink with its satellite connection or go with another alternative to Starlink.