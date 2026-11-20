Having multiple smart devices at home makes everyday life much more convenient. The thing is, though, it can be a hassle to turn all of them on and off whenever you leave or come home. Sure, you can set up scenes or routines to control multiple devices at once, but that usually means pulling out your phone when you get to your door or calling out to your smart speaker, which is often in the next room. As an alternative, you can set up a physical smart switch near your entryway instead. The Aqara Cube T1 Pro is one of the most versatile choices on the market.

This device is a cube where all six faces can represent a specific scene. For instance, Face 1 can be your Away Mode, where all lights, fan, and smart plugs are turned off, the curtains are closed, and the door is locked. Face 2 can be your Home Mode, which switches on the lights, sets the thermostat to a comfortable temperature, and activates privacy mode on the security cameras. Before you leave the house, all you need to do is turn the cube with Face 1 on top, and Away Mode will automatically take effect. Then, when you get home, just flip the cube to Face 2.

You can assign the remaining sides of the cube to individual devices, too. Say, Face 3 turns on the robot vacuum and Face 4 switches the coffee maker smart plug. Some gestures, such as push, shake, tap twice, flip 180 degrees, flip 90 degrees, and rotate, are also supported via the Aqara Home app. Other than the Aqara system, you can add the Cube T1 Pro to HomeKit, Alexa, and IFTTT, as long as you have a Zigbee hub.