9 Cool New Smart Home Gadgets To Upgrade Your Living Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart home gadgets usually mean light bulbs, door sensors, plugs, and speakers. They're all useful devices, but if we're honest, they're also kind of boring. With those product categories flooded with identical options and a new Matter standard that means they all function in much the same way across ecosystems, companies are having to yet again push innovation to tempt consumers back. We're starting to see a new generation of smart home gadget that offers something unique; whether it's with cool aesthetics, innovative features, bold design choices, or all three.
Here are nine exciting new smart home gadgets, all released at the tail end of 2025 or during 2026 — and available to buy now. They aren't preorders or crowdfunding campaigns, and they weren't just shown off at CES only to disappear before reaching the market. These are actual, real products that you can buy. You can read our full methodology at the end.
1. Govee Ceiling Light Ultra
As you'll see from elsewhere on this list, Govee has been stepping up its smart lighting game lately to take home lighting fixtures well beyond simple colors and dimming. The Govee Ceiling Light Ultra ($249.99 on Amazon) is a 21-inch circular pixel display for your ceiling, crammed full of 616 individual LEDs that can show animated scenes or abstract music-reactive art. One of the most exciting features is Day Sync, which can replicate the current weather conditions, giving you a little glimpse of the world outside if you're stuck indoors.
All that fancy pixel technology doesn't mean it fails as a regular ceiling light, however. Offering 5,000 lumens in pure white mode, it's roughly equivalent to a 300W incandescent bulb (while consuming only 52W maximum). That's almost bright enough to emulate daylight in your average room, and you can adjust the temperature thanks to both warm and cool white LEDs alongside the RGB pixels.
2. LIFX Smart Mirror
A rounded, smart touchscreen mirror surrounded by neon lighting that makes your bathroom look like a nightclub is a mainstay of any sci-fi movie (that, and cryogenic freezing, which scientists are now one step closer to), but none of the real-world equivalents so far quite cut it. Apart from adding an instant cyberpunk aesthetic to your living space, the LIFX Smart Mirror ($199.99) is damp-rated with an internal heating element for defogging, and a quick "makeup check" mode that offers natural daytime lighting.
While it isn't quite as high-tech as having an actual screen embedded to display your calendar and the weather (here's how to turn your old TV into a smart mirror), you can control the neon light via all the usual smart home voice assistants, and even the buttons are Matter compatible, so you can program them to activate your own custom events or wake-up routines.
3. Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool Fan
This powerful Dyson fan doesn't just purify and blow air; it features a 17-point user tracking system (which is all processed locally, on the device) to direct the flow toward whoever is in the room. If it detects multiple users, the oscillation kicks in so that everyone gets their fair share of it. Though according to the official product shots, it doesn't work for dogs, which seems awfully mean.
Is the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool worth the cool $849.99 asking price? That depends on how much you tend to move around when you're hot, I suppose. One thing to note is that despite the "Cool" part of the name, this isn't an air conditioner, so the air isn't actually cooled — it's just a really good fan. As a bonus, it's Matter compatible, so you'll get air purity data and fan control across smart home systems. But if you're really suffering under high temperatures, saving up for a mini-split air conditioner might be a better long-term investment. You can even turn your existing AC into a smart one for less than $100.
4. Amazon Ember Artline
For those deep in the Amazon ecosystem, having Fire TV and Alexa built into the TV can result in a satisfying, unified experience. Amazon's newest addition to the Ember line of Fire TVs — the Ember Artline, from $899 — is designed as a direct competitor to the Samsung Frame. It transforms the TV into an aesthetically pleasing art frame when not in use, rather than an ugly black rectangle on the wall. This means two main changes: a customizable frame to match your decor, and screen technology that's both efficient and optimized for rendering digital art. The Ember Artline also includes a library of 2,000 artworks, though of course you can upload your own artistic endeavors or family photographs. And if you ever decide to repaint, you can replace just the frame to match.
Of course, as an Amazon product, the FireTV interface is heavily populated with advertising, and if you're not already a Prime member, it'll be a frustrating experience. You won't have access to all the features, like Alexa+. Reviewers also note that the Artline edition of the Ember TV doesn't have full local QLED dimming, so contrast suffers compared to the other Ember TV models. This is not a screen for avid movie watchers. There are some cheaper alternatives to the Samsung Frame, too.
5. Divoom Times Frame
Divoom made a name for themselves with cute retro pixel displays such as the $50 TimeBox Evo, but their newest model, the Times Frame, is a transparent desktop smart IPS display that you can customize with a selection of infomatic dashboards and widgets, such as the live stock and cryptocurrency tracker shown above. It's not a touchscreen, but dials on the side allow you to adjust the "channel," cycling through the boards you've configured using the app.
Of course, it can also act as a Wi-Fi digital picture frame, with a built-in 64GB storage and the ability for loved ones to send you video messages; or you can load it up with some of the fun retro pixel art that's available for free in the Divoom app. There's no ongoing subscription cost, and at $165.99 on Amazon in pink, black, or white, we think this would make for a great gift.
6. Govee Lightwall
If you love the idea of a pop-up disco, the Govee Lightwall (model H70B8, $449.99 on Amazon) is an impressively portable 9-feet-wide pixel LED wall, complete with a carry case and lighting stands for erecting anywhere in less than 15 minutes. Containing 1,536 individual pixel LEDs in a 32 x 48 resolution grid, it's also the tightest pitch pixel net Govee has produced yet, at just 1.96 inches apart — and it's IP65-rated for outdoor use in all weather.
In addition to its huge library of built-in scenes, the new AI Bot 2.0 can generate animations on the fly. While the pixel density can make some scenes a little difficult to perceive, the most impressive experiences come from abstract audio-reactive visuals — making it perfect for outdoor (or indoor) parties. Even cooler is what happens when you combine other compatible lights: the Govee Lightwall acts as a unified scene controller, allowing you to position all of your lighting within a 2D canvas, where the audio-reactive scenes will extend matching visuals to all of your fixtures.
7. Sanytron Astrion
Do you miss the old Logitech Harmony, the all-in-one remote control that made you feel like a king as you deftly pointed it at anything in the house? Why did Logitech stop making Harmony remotes, anyway? Nothing has ever come close to the sheer power you could wield with it, but the Sanytron Astrion ($145, available directly from Sanytron only) is a decent competitor for the modern smart home. It's a sleek, dedicated touchscreen remote control for all your smart home devices and scenes.
But there are some major limitations with the Astrion. For one, it only works with Home Assistant; it's effectively a command center to operate your existing devices, and lacks direct device or infrared control. Instead, you'll need to have any IR bridges and device entities already configured within Home Assistant. And you'll need to use YAML to configure it. If that acronym sends shivers down your spine, this probably isn't the all-in-one remote control for you.
8. Coolfly Aura Smart Bird Feeder
The Coolfy Aura ($219.90 from OurCoolfly) is a smart, modular bird feeder. Unlike most smart bird feeders with a limited, central point of view, the separate 2.5K resolution wide-angle camera can be swapped between portrait and landscape modes to better capture different types of birds or more landscape. You can also mount it on the left or right of the feeder to capture everything in the best lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the on-device AI can recognize up to 20,000 varieties of birds without the need for an ongoing cloud subscription, and the solar roof keeps it all going indefinitely without having to charge the battery. You can easily remove the 1.8L hopper for cleaning and refilling or seal it shut during storms to prevent the feed from spoiling.
While this sounds like a brilliant way to discover the little visitors to your garden, we do recognize the irony of buying a plastic, AI-powered bird box to reconnect with nature. Still, there's no denying it's cool.
9. Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro
A laser projector is an incredible upgrade to any home cinema, but it's not exactly convenient for an impromptu outdoor movie night. That's before you even think about the audio side of things. If you want any degree of quality, you've got a ton of cables to deal with, and lugging all that gear outside is just awkward. The Nebula X1 Pro packages an entire cinema experience into a suitcase-sized portable unit, and it even has two wireless microphones for karaoke sessions.
Portability usually means sacrificing image and audio quality, but the X1 Pro packs some impressive specs. You can position four detachable, wireless speakers around your space for a 400W 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos surround-sound audio experience, while its triple-laser optics provide stunning HDR visuals at 3500 ANSI lumens. This isn't a mid-spec projector with a handle on it; it would look and sound impressive alongside any of the premium models available today.
With a throw ratio of as little as 0.9, you can achieve a 200-inch image from just 13 feet away — or scale it down to match your screen using its motorized optical zoom. The only limitation is that while the wireless speakers have their own built-in eight-hour battery, the main unit still needs power. Oh, and there's the slight issue of price. You can grab the Soundcore X1 Pro and 200-inch inflatable screen for an eye-watering $6,499. Hey, we said it was cool, not cheap.
10. Methodology
We've examined all the hottest new releases in the smart home and entertainment gadget space from the tail end of 2025 to the time of publishing. If it doesn't have an app, connect to Matter, or offer some sort of AI assistance, it doesn't make the list. We've also looked at the "wow factor" from either an aesthetic or functionality point of view: Either it offers something dramatically innovative compared to the usual glut of smart home appliances and gizmos, or it just does it in a way that looks unique or futuristic. Or all of the above.
Lastly, all of these products are available to buy, with hands-on experience from expert reviews. They aren't theoretical products that launched at CES and never saw the light of day, and they aren't crowdfunding campaigns.