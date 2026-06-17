9 Cool New Smart Home Gadgets To Upgrade Your Living Space

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Smart home gadgets usually mean light bulbs, door sensors, plugs, and speakers. They're all useful devices, but if we're honest, they're also kind of boring. With those product categories flooded with identical options and a new Matter standard that means they all function in much the same way across ecosystems, companies are having to yet again push innovation to tempt consumers back. We're starting to see a new generation of smart home gadget that offers something unique; whether it's with cool aesthetics, innovative features, bold design choices, or all three.

Here are nine exciting new smart home gadgets, all released at the tail end of 2025 or during 2026 — and available to buy now. They aren't preorders or crowdfunding campaigns, and they weren't just shown off at CES only to disappear before reaching the market. These are actual, real products that you can buy. You can read our full methodology at the end.