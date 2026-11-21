A shattered or unresponsive display doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your trusty Fitbit. While that isn't among the most common issues with Fitbit devices, the internal sensors and software are most likely still humming along recording your metrics like normal. Together, they can track things like heart rate monitoring, step counts, sleep, and more — these all happen behind the scenes and don't need the screen in order to work. So as long as the device still powers on and takes a charge, your health data is likely still being captured just fine.

All you need to do to keep using your Fitbit in this scenario is to get out your phone and open the Google Health app; it is now your real-time fitness hub. Sure, it's a little less convenient, but much of the data you'd be looking for on your wrist is also there and it spares you from having to go buy a replacement (unless you just want to).

So instead of flicking your wrist to peep your metrics, let the app's dashboard show you data like your steps, calories burned, zone minutes, and your distance walked so far for the day. Plus, everything from logging a workout to checking your resting heart rate can be viewed and set up through the app. This option still gives you all the functionality that makes the gadgets so useful to begin with, and it still keeps it within arm's reach so you won't have to worry about troubleshooting your old Fitbit.