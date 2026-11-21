You Can Still Use Your Old Fitbit With A Broken Screen — Here's How
A shattered or unresponsive display doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your trusty Fitbit. While that isn't among the most common issues with Fitbit devices, the internal sensors and software are most likely still humming along recording your metrics like normal. Together, they can track things like heart rate monitoring, step counts, sleep, and more — these all happen behind the scenes and don't need the screen in order to work. So as long as the device still powers on and takes a charge, your health data is likely still being captured just fine.
All you need to do to keep using your Fitbit in this scenario is to get out your phone and open the Google Health app; it is now your real-time fitness hub. Sure, it's a little less convenient, but much of the data you'd be looking for on your wrist is also there and it spares you from having to go buy a replacement (unless you just want to).
So instead of flicking your wrist to peep your metrics, let the app's dashboard show you data like your steps, calories burned, zone minutes, and your distance walked so far for the day. Plus, everything from logging a workout to checking your resting heart rate can be viewed and set up through the app. This option still gives you all the functionality that makes the gadgets so useful to begin with, and it still keeps it within arm's reach so you won't have to worry about troubleshooting your old Fitbit.
How to master manual syncing and tracking
The only part of this that doesn't feel as seamless as a Fitbit with a working screen is that you may have to manually sync the app to make sure you're seeing the most up-to-date metrics. Thankfully, this process is straightforward and easy (and sometimes runs by itself when you open the app). To refresh it, bring your Fitbit close to your phone, open the Google Health app, and navigate to the Today tab. From there, tap and hold anywhere on the screen and pull downward to trigger a refresh. A progress bar will pop up at the top as it updates.
You can also go through the "Connections" menu to start a refresh. By tapping the Connections icon at the top left of the dashboard, you'll bring up a panel that shows your connected device and your phone. There's a dedicated sync button up top you can tap. This method is another way to manually force a refresh, so you can see your current stats.
And don't worry: The app also lets you manually log an exercise session and all kinds of daily data (from your food intake to your weight). And logging an exercise session via the app still lets you choose the specific type of exercise you're doing, just as most Fitbit models do, whether it's your morning run at the park or weight lifting in your home gym. So even with a busted Fitbit screen, you can log data and see your stats. Now you can focus on thinking about whether the paywalled Fitbit features are worth it.