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Cruising down the highway in a classic car should be the dictionary definition of "cool." After all, an old engine is only "old" if you treat it that way. There are plenty of vintage vehicles on the road in the 2020s, thanks to the greater world of automotive enthusiasts and experts, but one element we're guessing your older wheels aren't equipped with is a car stereo with Bluetooth support. For bygone cars and trucks, you'll be lucky if the stereo does anything more than radio without some type of modification.

That's the thing, though: not everyone has the time and skills to be able to rip out a dated car stereo to replace it with a new aftermarket unit. Fortunately, if your existing car stereo happens to have a 3.5mm auxiliary port, there's a bit of a workaround for introducing wireless playback to your ride: a Bluetooth receiver. At the time of writing, this $17 COMSOON J22 model is considered Amazon's best-selling Bluetooth car kit, and setup couldn't be easier.

All you have to do is plug one end of the provided auxiliary cable into the adapter, and the other into the 3.5mm input on your car stereo. You won't need to worry about housing another USB cable in the SUV because the receiver is battery-powered. You'll get up to 16 hours on a full charge, and it only takes 2.5 hours to replenish from zero (via USB-C).