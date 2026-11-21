This Bluetooth Accessory Is One Of The Best Entertainment Solutions For Your Old Car
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Cruising down the highway in a classic car should be the dictionary definition of "cool." After all, an old engine is only "old" if you treat it that way. There are plenty of vintage vehicles on the road in the 2020s, thanks to the greater world of automotive enthusiasts and experts, but one element we're guessing your older wheels aren't equipped with is a car stereo with Bluetooth support. For bygone cars and trucks, you'll be lucky if the stereo does anything more than radio without some type of modification.
That's the thing, though: not everyone has the time and skills to be able to rip out a dated car stereo to replace it with a new aftermarket unit. Fortunately, if your existing car stereo happens to have a 3.5mm auxiliary port, there's a bit of a workaround for introducing wireless playback to your ride: a Bluetooth receiver. At the time of writing, this $17 COMSOON J22 model is considered Amazon's best-selling Bluetooth car kit, and setup couldn't be easier.
All you have to do is plug one end of the provided auxiliary cable into the adapter, and the other into the 3.5mm input on your car stereo. You won't need to worry about housing another USB cable in the SUV because the receiver is battery-powered. You'll get up to 16 hours on a full charge, and it only takes 2.5 hours to replenish from zero (via USB-C).
Pros, cons, and Amazon user reviews
The COMSOON kit has a few other noteworthy features worth discussing. One is Bluetooth Multipoint support, allowing you to have the receiver paired to two host devices simultaneously. The manufacturer also incorporated a noise attenuation feature called CVC 8.0, which detects and lowers the volume of unwanted sounds in your vicinity. It's also nice that the adapter can be used to take phone calls; the multi-function button even answers, rejects, hangs up, and redials.
Lastly, the COMSOON is smart enough to remember previously paired Bluetooth devices. Once you power it on, it'll automatically start searching for phones, tablets, and any other tech that's been connected to it before. As Amazon's best-selling Bluetooth kit for vehicles, the fanfare shows; more than 51,300 users shared feedback on the COMSOON adapter, earning it a 4.5-out-of-five-star rating. Most reviews are at the five-star level, with the vast majority of users praising the device's simple setup and reliability.
Some of the negative feedback claim the COMSOON can be a bit temperamental; a handful of one-star reviews complained that the kit died after just a few months, or that it failed to connect to devices it previously worked with. Still, the COMSOON's largely positive polling reflects that most buyers are happily getting what they paid for.