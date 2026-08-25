7 Of The Best Bluetooth Car Adapters For Every Port Type

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Most cars these days natively support Bluetooth connections in one way or another. Most automakers began including the technology in the early 2000s, and it became standard equipment by the early 2010s, making your car maybe the ultimate cool Bluetooth gadget to use with your phone. However, it's also true that there are tens of millions of older cars still on the road as of 2026, and many of those older vehicles don't have Bluetooth. For people driving those cars, a Bluetooth car adapter can help bridge the gap to let them use their modern devices in their older vehicles.

The technology for Bluetooth car adapters hasn't changed too much in the last 20 years. When I was younger, I had one such adapter for a 2007 Chevy Equinox, which I owned until 2017. While the radio was perfectly usable, I had a base trim model that didn't include an auxiliary (AUX) jack, and with phones losing their headphone jacks late in my ownership of the car anyway, a Bluetooth adapter made the most sense for enhancing my listening. Adapters have gotten a lot better since then, mostly thanks to improvements in Bluetooth technology, but they're still available for just about every type of port your car can possibly have.

So if you're on a journey to make your vehicle Bluetooth-enabled, there are plenty of excellent car adapters that can help your cause. Some of those adapters will even add Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to your car if it's equipped to handle it, bringing your car up to date with modern standards. Here are some of the best Bluetooth car adapters that you may want to consider.