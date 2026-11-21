Any modern gaming console, regardless of which one you own, receives occasional software updates that introduce new features, enhance current ones, fix bugs, and basically improve the overall user experience. The same is the case with the PlayStation 5. Usually, downloading the update as it becomes available is normal, but what happens when you skip it? Skipping a PlayStation 5 software update may seem harmless, but leaving your console on outdated firmware for a long time can result in some consequences.

Sony regularly introduces new features, security patches, and system improvements through these updates. Certain games and services may require newer software to function. While it is definitely possible to keep a PlayStation 5 running without immediately installing the update, it is important to do so when you are done with your session so you don't miss out on any features. You can even set up your PlayStation 5 to auto-update. But just how long can you go without updating your PlayStation 5? There is no definitive answer, as it mainly depends on what you use your console for and which games or services you want to access.