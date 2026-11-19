As of 2025, the total energy consumption of U.S. data centers exceeded that of some mid-sized countries. These findings come from a Harvard-led study published in the scientific journal Nature Sustainability. Research conducted between May 2024 and April 2025 showed that 403 U.S. hyperscale data centers (HDCs) consumed up to an estimated 99 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity during the study period, with an average of approximately 82 Twh.

For comparison, Ukraine consumed 87.26 TWh of electricity in 2024. Venezuela consumed 63.35 TWh, Austria consumed 61.6 TWh, and Denmark consumed just 36.06 TWh despite having a sizeable population of approximately six million. It's staggering to see data center operations equate to entire countries, but it's not altogether surprising when you consider what a data center actually does. Specifically, the hyperscale data centers mentioned in the Harvard study are used for intensive processes — such as high-density AI training, cloud computing, and storage — and they each house at least 5,000 servers on the low end.

It's not just about electricity, either. The other side of the equation is carbon output. The recent Harvard study shows that the analyzed HDCs also produced up to 31 million tons of carbon dioxide. That's more than the annual emissions of certain nations like Denmark or Cuba. With that level of pollution, it's clear that AI data centers may be doing more harm than just driving up utility bills.