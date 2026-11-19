This New Study Shows That US Data Centers Use More Power Than These Entire Countries
As of 2025, the total energy consumption of U.S. data centers exceeded that of some mid-sized countries. These findings come from a Harvard-led study published in the scientific journal Nature Sustainability. Research conducted between May 2024 and April 2025 showed that 403 U.S. hyperscale data centers (HDCs) consumed up to an estimated 99 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity during the study period, with an average of approximately 82 Twh.
For comparison, Ukraine consumed 87.26 TWh of electricity in 2024. Venezuela consumed 63.35 TWh, Austria consumed 61.6 TWh, and Denmark consumed just 36.06 TWh despite having a sizeable population of approximately six million. It's staggering to see data center operations equate to entire countries, but it's not altogether surprising when you consider what a data center actually does. Specifically, the hyperscale data centers mentioned in the Harvard study are used for intensive processes — such as high-density AI training, cloud computing, and storage — and they each house at least 5,000 servers on the low end.
It's not just about electricity, either. The other side of the equation is carbon output. The recent Harvard study shows that the analyzed HDCs also produced up to 31 million tons of carbon dioxide. That's more than the annual emissions of certain nations like Denmark or Cuba. With that level of pollution, it's clear that AI data centers may be doing more harm than just driving up utility bills.
Data center electricity demand could outpace resource growth
With data centers demanding more electricity than a mid-sized country, how long until the United States' 4,000+ TWh of annual electricity production isn't enough either? According to the 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment released by the North American Reliability Corporation, there is an elevated risk of electricity demands outpacing new resource additions over the next decade. That's not to say that we won't be able to meet electricity demands 10 years from now, but it does mean that demand will rapidly overtake the energy supply.
On top of that, data center power demands are pushing our ships and ports to pollute more out of necessity. The proliferation of HDCs is making electricity scarce enough that entire industries are backpedaling to fossil fuels to stay financially afloat. It's not sustainable in terms of energy allocation, and it's certainly not sustainable for the environment.
One look at Texas may reveal what will one day happen to the rest of the country. It turns out that AI is exposing a weakness in the unique Texas power grid. The state is largely self-sufficient in terms of energy production, and so it has a mostly isolated grid. But when data center construction became rampant in Texas, grid interconnection requests started pouring in. Texas doesn't have the capacity to support these requests, and the United States might find itself in a similar conundrum if its data center population keeps growing.