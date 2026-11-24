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Investing in a modern home security camera system allows you to check on your home no matter where you are. Home security cameras come with advanced technology that provides a sense of privacy and protection: You can view the camera through your smartphone, get alerts sent to you, and check in on things 24/7. They also may be quite long-lasting, meaning you won't have to upgrade year after year just for added security.

There are a few things you should know before buying a security camera, and one of them is how long they tend to last. On average, a home security camera can last anywhere from three to five years. Many may be able to last up to 10 years if taken care of, regularly updated, and managed properly. Knowing what to do to ensure your security camera lasts several years is important and can save you money on future fixes, new cameras, and replacement parts.

There are several factors that can play a role in reducing the lifespan of a security camera as well. Leaving them outdoors in severe weather, connecting them to a poor power source, and not following recommended maintenance steps can all cause damage to a home security camera. However, there are tricks you can use to better protect your security camera so it lasts as long as you need it to and longer.