Rockstar implemented some interesting changes to the wanted system in "Grand Theft Auto 6," and one of them may look familiar if you played 2008's "GTA 4." While 2013's "GTA 5" saw the wanted level star system drop to five stars, "GTA 6" brings the maximum back up to six stars. But that's far from the only change added in what has quickly become one of the highest-rated games of all time.

There have also been immersive changes to the way police hunt Jason and Lucia down after committing a crime. Those changes include an overhaul to the area search system, the introduction of police recognition for cars, clothes, and facial appearance, as well as the ability to destroy evidence at the scene of the crime. If you let a witness escape or forget to take out a security camera, the police will know exactly who to hunt down. This feature is dubbed the "Heat" system and is indicated by wanted stars and various UI icons.

You can also overhear police chatter in the area after carrying out criminal endeavors that call out where you were last spotted, whether there were any gunshots fired, and if there are any confirmed casualties on the scene. Police can then relay the information to emergency services and have an ambulance dispatched to the scene to tend to any wounded or deceased NPCs.