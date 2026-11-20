GTA 6's New 'Heat' System Makes Cops Actually Remember What You Look Like
Rockstar implemented some interesting changes to the wanted system in "Grand Theft Auto 6," and one of them may look familiar if you played 2008's "GTA 4." While 2013's "GTA 5" saw the wanted level star system drop to five stars, "GTA 6" brings the maximum back up to six stars. But that's far from the only change added in what has quickly become one of the highest-rated games of all time.
There have also been immersive changes to the way police hunt Jason and Lucia down after committing a crime. Those changes include an overhaul to the area search system, the introduction of police recognition for cars, clothes, and facial appearance, as well as the ability to destroy evidence at the scene of the crime. If you let a witness escape or forget to take out a security camera, the police will know exactly who to hunt down. This feature is dubbed the "Heat" system and is indicated by wanted stars and various UI icons.
You can also overhear police chatter in the area after carrying out criminal endeavors that call out where you were last spotted, whether there were any gunshots fired, and if there are any confirmed casualties on the scene. Police can then relay the information to emergency services and have an ambulance dispatched to the scene to tend to any wounded or deceased NPCs.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Heat system explained
Running from your wrongdoings is a much more in-depth process in "Grand Theft Auto 6" thanks to the new Heat system — which is separate from the Wanted system, although the two are closely related. Wanted tells you the severity of your crimes and the level of police response you'll be tasked with evading, while the Heat system tells you whether the cops are actively searching for you in the area, and exactly what they're looking for.
If your Wanted stars turn red, police in that area of Leonida cannot currently see you but are actively on the lookout for anyone who matches your description. Along with the red Wanted stars, there are also six unique icons that may appear based on what information the police has on you. This is what all of the icons in the "GTA 6" Heat system mean:
- The clothes hanger icon indicates that police recognize your clothing.
- A single silhouette means police have your facial description
- A double silhouette denotes that police are looking for both Jason and Lucia, who were spotted together.
- The handgun icon means police know what weapon you used to commit the crime.
- A camera icon indicates CCTV footage you failed to destroy. And lastly, a car icon means the cops are searching for your current vehicle.
Law enforcement gets this information from line-of-sight, witnesses to the crime, or still-working security cameras. Checking your map will reveal a red circle, or Heat zone, that you have to exit if you want your Heat level to dissipate.
How the cops search for you in GTA 6
Another level of immersion Rockstar added to "Grand Theft Auto 6" is that police are dispatched from an actual location on the game's massive map, and they arrive wherever you are at varied times, rather than just spawning in near your location. This idea carried over to how cops actually search for you in the game — instead of the cops inherently "knowing" where you are like in previous "GTA" games, the police act on the information they currently have. If they saw you climb a ladder, for instance, they'll know to follow you up the ladder.
Where you go after that is a mystery the cops have to figure out by actively searching the area until you enter their line of sight long enough to have the blue meter that appears over their heads fill up. Evading the police for long enough will cause your white wanted stars to flash grey, then eventually turn red to indicate a Heat level.
Getting rid of your Heat level depends on what information the police have on you. If you see the hanger icon, change your outfit. If you see a single silhouette icon, you have to change your facial appearance by getting a haircut or donning a mask, or putting on a helmet. The double silhouette icon means you and your partner have to split up and lay low separately. If you have the handgun icon, simply stow your weapon. The vehicle icon indicates that you need to either swap vehicles or take it to a Pay 'n' Spray for a makeover. Or, you could always choose fight over flight and get into a cinematic shootout — just make sure to adjust your aim assist before you do.