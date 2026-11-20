What Engine Does GTA 6 Run On? It's Older Than You Might Think
Rockstar Games uses its own technology, known as the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (or Rage), in "Grand Theft Auto 6." Interestingly, Rage is much older than the game. It first appeared in 2006 and has since powered some of the studio's major releases like "Grand Theft Auto 4," "Red Dead Redemption," "Grand Theft Auto 5," and "Red Dead Redemption 2." But how much has the technology evolved since then? Well, the result is in front of you.
When it comes to developing large-scale video games, the game engine plays a crucial role in how the game looks, feels, and functions. Developers rely on different engines for their games, and some of the examples are Unreal Engine and Capcom's RE Engine. Some developers rely on publicly available game engines, but not all of them prefer that. They prefer developing and maintaining their own proprietary technology, giving them greater control over the tools and systems used to create games.
How has RAGE evolved over the years?
"Grand Theft Auto 4" was the first ever "Grand Theft Auto" game to use the RAGE engine. Rockstar moved from the RenderWare-based engine to its own proprietary engine. The game also demonstrated how RAGE could be used for a large urban environment, with a physics-driven world and more detailed character interactions. Then, "Red Dead Redemption," in 2010, showed that RAGE wasn't limited to just the "Grand Theft Auto" formula. Later on, Rockstar confirmed that "Max Payne 3" would use an updated version of RAGE, including an upgraded physics and graphics engine.
Then came "Grand Theft Auto 5," which further expanded the horizons of RAGE, making the city of Los Santos feel more alive and unique. This shows that Rockstar constantly worked on RAGE to make it the main engine for all of its games. With further improvements, "Red Dead Redemption 2" marked another significant milestone in the advancement of Rockstar's in-house engine in 2018. "Grand Theft Auto 6," Rockstar's latest game built on RAGE, proves the recent improvements to the engine are exceptional.
Why doesn't Rockstar release RAGE 2, RAGE 3, or RAGE 4?
Rockstar keeps on improving the RAGE engine, but why doesn't it launch RAGE 2, RAGE 3, or RAGE 4? The simple answer is that Rockstar doesn't publicly market RAGE the same way Epic Games markets Unreal Engine. This doesn't mean that RAGE has no internal versions, only that Rockstar treats RAGE as an evolving proprietary technology rather than a sequence of publicly announced engine generations.
Ultimately, "Grand Theft Auto 6" demonstrates how far Rockstar's proprietary technology has evolved since its introduction in 2006. Former Rockstar audio engineer Rob Carr speculated in an interview with Gamesradar+ that the studio may have rebuilt much of the engine for "Grand Theft Auto 6," but Rockstar hasn't published a detailed technical breakdown of the engine powering the game. However, the graphics, character animations, physics and environmental interactions, and AI and NPC behaviors players are experiencing all reveal how far the engine has come.