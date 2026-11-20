Rockstar Games uses its own technology, known as the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (or Rage), in "Grand Theft Auto 6." Interestingly, Rage is much older than the game. It first appeared in 2006 and has since powered some of the studio's major releases like "Grand Theft Auto 4," "Red Dead Redemption," "Grand Theft Auto 5," and "Red Dead Redemption 2." But how much has the technology evolved since then? Well, the result is in front of you.

When it comes to developing large-scale video games, the game engine plays a crucial role in how the game looks, feels, and functions. Developers rely on different engines for their games, and some of the examples are Unreal Engine and Capcom's RE Engine. Some developers rely on publicly available game engines, but not all of them prefer that. They prefer developing and maintaining their own proprietary technology, giving them greater control over the tools and systems used to create games.