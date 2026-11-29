Your Mac Has A Built-In Tool That Can Free Up More Storage Space
With Apple restricting users to expand the internal storage on many of their devices, you are either stuck with the relatively limited storage in the base model or paying a huge markup on higher storage variants. This leaves many Mac users — particularly those with the base model — struggling with storage space. While there are ways to expand your Mac's storage, having more internal storage has its own advantages. As a general rule of thumb, internal SSDs deliver better performance thanks to their direct connection to the motherboard; there is no requirement for additional gadgets or accessories to step up the storage, and your macOS can better manage system files, swap, and cache. So it's always a good idea to try to reclaim as much of your onboard Mac storage as possible. Fortunately, Apple gives you a built-in tool to do just that.
If you open "System Settings" on your Mac and navigate to the "Storage" section under "General," macOS will not only give you a detailed breakdown of what's actually hogging all the space on your machine, but it will also offer easy ways to recover some of that storage capacity.
Optimizing your Mac's storage with the built-in tool
As part of its storage optimization recommendations, macOS suggests three major ways. It recommends moving all your files from the Desktop and Documents folders, photos, and messages to iCloud. You'll of course need enough space in your iCloud account to achieve this, but macOS can do this seamlessly. When your system needs to free up space, it will only keep the most recently used files and the optimized versions of your photo library, and the rest will remain in your iCloud account, releasing critical onboard storage.
macOS can also remove any Apple TV movies and shows that you have already watched and are still taking up space on your Mac. Moreover, it can limit attachment downloads to only the recent emails in the Mail app when you're running low on storage. Like the iCloud move, this happens automatically when you accept the recommendation.
Finally, you can let macOS delete files from the Trash folder that have been sitting there for more than 30 days. This way, no big files hog up your Mac's valuable storage for too long. All three of these steps, which are accessible right from the Storage section in System Settings, can help you free up macOS storage space. But this is not all; there are some other things as well that you can try, which might not be as seamless but still useful.
Other possible ways to free up Mac storage space
Besides trying the three macOS recommendations, there are a few other things that you can consider to free up even more space on your computer. For example, Apple suggests moving files that you don't use often but that take up a lot of storage space on your Mac, such as photos and videos, to external storage media, like a hard drive or an external SSD. You can optionally consider transferring other files as well, such as any major downloads, software installers, and more, to the external media. If you own a NAS, it would also be a good place to park such data.
The company says you can also delete music, podcasts, and movies, which you can stream or download again to free up storage space. Plus, you can regularly check and delete emails from the Junk folder in your email app.
Other possible ways include deleting apps that you don't use, removing any older iPhone or iPad backups from your Mac, compressing infrequently used files, emptying the Trash folder, and asking any other users of the computer to do the same. All this certainly helps you reclaim storage space.