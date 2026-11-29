As part of its storage optimization recommendations, macOS suggests three major ways. It recommends moving all your files from the Desktop and Documents folders, photos, and messages to iCloud. You'll of course need enough space in your iCloud account to achieve this, but macOS can do this seamlessly. When your system needs to free up space, it will only keep the most recently used files and the optimized versions of your photo library, and the rest will remain in your iCloud account, releasing critical onboard storage.

macOS can also remove any Apple TV movies and shows that you have already watched and are still taking up space on your Mac. Moreover, it can limit attachment downloads to only the recent emails in the Mail app when you're running low on storage. Like the iCloud move, this happens automatically when you accept the recommendation.

Finally, you can let macOS delete files from the Trash folder that have been sitting there for more than 30 days. This way, no big files hog up your Mac's valuable storage for too long. All three of these steps, which are accessible right from the Storage section in System Settings, can help you free up macOS storage space. But this is not all; there are some other things as well that you can try, which might not be as seamless but still useful.