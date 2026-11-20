If you're the type who's found yourself glued to the television for extended periods of time after the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6," then you may be happy to know that there are ways to play the game on mobile should you need a slight return to the real world. No doubt numerous individuals are finding themselves playing one of the highest-rated games of all time for hours on end, but mobile options do allow you to take the fun on the road. Even better, you won't even need to take your TV with you.

Playing "GTA 6" on an iPhone can be as simple as finding Sony's PS Remote Play app in the Apple App Store. You'll still need to own a PS5 and a copy of the game, of course, but Sony's Remote Play app also works with Android, Mac, PC, PS Portal, PS4, and even other Apple devices. Unfortunately, a Sony app won't help Xbox users much, but other options exist for those looking to stream console games to their iPhone.

Getting started is pretty easy, but users will need more than the app, the console, and a copy of the game to get fully set up. Naturally, users should also remember that this may not be the most optimized experience, though playing "Grand Theft Auto 6" on a PS5 already has its own disadvantages, anyway. Fortunately, we can still tell you how to get started on an iPhone.