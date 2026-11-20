You Can Play GTA 6 On Your iPhone By Using A Free App
If you're the type who's found yourself glued to the television for extended periods of time after the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6," then you may be happy to know that there are ways to play the game on mobile should you need a slight return to the real world. No doubt numerous individuals are finding themselves playing one of the highest-rated games of all time for hours on end, but mobile options do allow you to take the fun on the road. Even better, you won't even need to take your TV with you.
Playing "GTA 6" on an iPhone can be as simple as finding Sony's PS Remote Play app in the Apple App Store. You'll still need to own a PS5 and a copy of the game, of course, but Sony's Remote Play app also works with Android, Mac, PC, PS Portal, PS4, and even other Apple devices. Unfortunately, a Sony app won't help Xbox users much, but other options exist for those looking to stream console games to their iPhone.
Getting started is pretty easy, but users will need more than the app, the console, and a copy of the game to get fully set up. Naturally, users should also remember that this may not be the most optimized experience, though playing "Grand Theft Auto 6" on a PS5 already has its own disadvantages, anyway. Fortunately, we can still tell you how to get started on an iPhone.
How to play GTA 6 on your iPhone
Using Sony's PS Remote Play to stream "GTA 6" to your iPhone does require a bit of setup. After downloading the app to your iPhone, make sure the PS5 is set up for Remote Play. Go to Settings > System > Remote Play and make sure it's enabled. When using the app on your iPhone, make sure you're signed in to your PlayStation account and have selected the PS5. It's also a good idea to use a controller, such as a Sony DualSense controller or something similar (you can also use an old Xbox controller with your iPhone).
For better results, make sure your console is hard-wired to the internet through an Ethernet connection to meet the minimum 5Mbps connection speed (Sony recommends at least 15Mbps, however). If you're looking for an alternative to Sony's PS Remote Play, the Asobi: Remote Play app in the Apple App Store holds a 4.6-star rating with over 250 reviews, for whatever it's worth. However, be aware it does have in-app purchases.
Xbox and Microsoft fans obviously can't rely on Sony's Remote Play to get in on the fun, but Microsoft does have its own Xbox Remote Play option. It supports Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, iOS 15.1 and above, Android 6.0 and above, and Windows 10 and 11 (v. 22H2+). Like Sony, you'll need a console, the game, an Xbox profile, and a solid internet connection.