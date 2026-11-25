You Shouldn't Rely On A Smart Doorbell To Protect Your Entire Home - Here's Why
Despite their growing popularity and convenience, video doorbells still have distinct disadvantages. In fact, a longstanding debate questions whether a smart doorbell attracts burglars rather than deterring them. Fortunately, research suggests that's not necessarily the case; Professor Eric L. Piza at Northeastern University's School of Criminology & Criminal Justice conducted a systematic study that found passive monitoring systems have no observable effect on crime.
This neutral impact of passive surveillance proves the point: a smart doorbell alone won't protect your entire home. Potential burglars know that you probably aren't actively monitoring your video doorbell footage in real time, and besides, there are many common ways burglars deal with video doorbells anyway. On top of that, many video doorbells process data through the manufacturer's cloud services. If the network is under stress, or if there's a problem with your internet connection, there could be a significant delay before you actually receive an alert when someone is trying to break in.
There is a bright side, though. Smart doorbells can be very effective at deterring package theft or providing evidence that someone is acting suspiciously outside of your home. They are also very convenient for screening visitors, communicating with delivery personnel, or remotely monitoring your home. But if you want a surefire way to prevent criminals from breaking in or vandalizing your home, consider a more comprehensive security system.
Try these cost-effective whole-home security solutions
One important thing to keep in mind about home security is that a single device can only cover a limited number of vulnerabilities. But many affordable home security gadgets work well together to deter criminals on all fronts. Smart cameras make sure criminals know they're being watched, a smart lock keeps them out, bright security lights make them think twice about sneaking along the sides, and a set of door sensors gives you even more peace of mind. You can find great examples of each for well under $100.
For an even simpler one-stop shop, comprehensive security kits work without professional installation. These kits typically include several motion or entry sensors, plus a convenient keypad hub to manage them all. These kits can cost between $200 and $400, and while some manufacturers require a subscription for premium security features, you can also find subscription-free options that protect your home just as well.
The main benefit of professional security installation over DIY is that an expert will likely know better where to place each camera or sensor based on their knowledge of criminal behavior and the equipment's monitoring angles. But for better criminal deterrence, the top priority is to make sure you're covering every part of your home, not just the front door.