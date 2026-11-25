Despite their growing popularity and convenience, video doorbells still have distinct disadvantages. In fact, a longstanding debate questions whether a smart doorbell attracts burglars rather than deterring them. Fortunately, research suggests that's not necessarily the case; Professor Eric L. Piza at Northeastern University's School of Criminology & Criminal Justice conducted a systematic study that found passive monitoring systems have no observable effect on crime.

This neutral impact of passive surveillance proves the point: a smart doorbell alone won't protect your entire home. Potential burglars know that you probably aren't actively monitoring your video doorbell footage in real time, and besides, there are many common ways burglars deal with video doorbells anyway. On top of that, many video doorbells process data through the manufacturer's cloud services. If the network is under stress, or if there's a problem with your internet connection, there could be a significant delay before you actually receive an alert when someone is trying to break in.

There is a bright side, though. Smart doorbells can be very effective at deterring package theft or providing evidence that someone is acting suspiciously outside of your home. They are also very convenient for screening visitors, communicating with delivery personnel, or remotely monitoring your home. But if you want a surefire way to prevent criminals from breaking in or vandalizing your home, consider a more comprehensive security system.