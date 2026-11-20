Jennifer Lawrence's Iconic Sci-Fi Action Franchise Is Dominating Hulu's Top 10
Jennifer Lawrence has two major franchises on her resume, "X-Men" and "The Hunger Games," and the latter is currently dominating the streaming charts. While some book adaptations can be bad, fans thoroughly enjoy "The Hunger Games." The actress stars in the book adaptations as Katniss Everdeen, a 16-year-old living in District 12, who volunteers to take her younger sister's place in a mandatory fight to the death. All 12 districts are governed by the Capitol, who requires the annual Hunger Games as a way to remember the Dark Days, a horrible war that only tightened the Capitol's authority over them.
While the original four films based on the trilogy of novels by Suzanne Collins came out in the 2010s, the latest installment of the franchise, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," hit theaters on November 20, and fans are evidently rewatching the previous movies in preparation. The first four and the 2023 prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" boast five of the top 10 spots on Hulu's Top Movies chart, competing well against popular seasonal offerings like "The Holiday" and recent additions like "Super Troopers 3," which are also on the list.
Sunrise on the Reaping explores Haymitch's games
Adapted from the fifth book of the sci-fi dystopian series, "Sunrise on the Reaping" takes audiences back in time to the Second Quarter Quell or the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Katniss enters the arena in "The Hunger Games." This is when the second District 12 victor and Katniss and Peeta's mentor Haymitch Abernathy won, beating out twice the number of tributes usually forced to participate.
While aspects of his games were known, thanks to the second book in the trilogy, "Catching Fire," this new installment gives it a different meaning. Instead of seeing his time in the arena through Katniss's eyes as she rewatches the Capitol's edit of the footage, it's through Haymitch's, and there's quite a bit the Capitol left out.
Like Katniss, he ends up being part of the rebellion efforts, causing his work with Plutarch Heavensbee, Head Gamemaker of the 75th Hunger Games, to make more sense in hindsight. The story also introduces new evils of the Capitol and gives a further look into how the events of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" impacted and guided the actions of President Snow throughout his life.