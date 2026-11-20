Jennifer Lawrence has two major franchises on her resume, "X-Men" and "The Hunger Games," and the latter is currently dominating the streaming charts. While some book adaptations can be bad, fans thoroughly enjoy "The Hunger Games." The actress stars in the book adaptations as Katniss Everdeen, a 16-year-old living in District 12, who volunteers to take her younger sister's place in a mandatory fight to the death. All 12 districts are governed by the Capitol, who requires the annual Hunger Games as a way to remember the Dark Days, a horrible war that only tightened the Capitol's authority over them.

While the original four films based on the trilogy of novels by Suzanne Collins came out in the 2010s, the latest installment of the franchise, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," hit theaters on November 20, and fans are evidently rewatching the previous movies in preparation. The first four and the 2023 prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" boast five of the top 10 spots on Hulu's Top Movies chart, competing well against popular seasonal offerings like "The Holiday" and recent additions like "Super Troopers 3," which are also on the list.