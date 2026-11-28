How Long Does A Laptop Screen Typically Last?
A laptop screen's lifespan depends on personal usage and panel type, though many companies assume they need to replace laptops every three to five years. But laptop screens themselves typically last 5 to 10 years, though the display may start showing dead pixels after five years and yellowing around 8 to 10 years.
The type of display plays a part in how long it will last. For example, IPS LCD and Mini-LED panels have a different lifespan than OLED panels — the first two are considered more reliable for static use – like a store point-of-sale or school laptop — because they carry a lower risk of burn-in. By comparison, they may potentially outlive the OLED variant depending on how it is used.
How you use your laptop also affects its lifespan: keeping the UI static on the screen without turning it off, watching YouTube videos at high brightness, or even physical handling can shorten it. Typical signs of an aging laptop screen include backlight issues like slight flickering, a dimmer screen (that happens gradually), yellowing, or uneven lighting. Then, of course, there are dead pixels, which are tiny black dots that don't light up, while some are stuck pixels that only stay lit as one color.
One thing that can't make much of a difference in a screen's lifespan is which brand you buy from. Manufacturers often buy from shared panel suppliers, like LG Display, Samsung Display, and BOE, though brands use screens of varying quality in their devices.
How to extend your laptop screen's lifespan
You'll want your laptop to last as long as possible until you're ready to upgrade. Decent laptops don't come cheap these days — buying one that is a step above budget will net you a little over $1000. So you'll want to keep it in good shape if you are happy with its performance.
One good practice is to pick laptops made with sturdy build quality, especially in the hinge. Cheaper materials like flimsy plastic chassis can make the screen more fragile when dropped.
You should also be diligent about your laptop's screen timeout and sleep timers, especially if you're the type of user who never shuts down your computer. You don't want to keep the screen on when it isn't in use because it can cause image retention and burn-in — especially on OLED displays. An inactive screen also reduces wear and tear, which means less heat generation — and heat stresses components. Then, of course, it can also save on electricity, since a laptop in sleep mode uses less power than when it's on.
Some manufacturers include pixel protection in their software and hardware features. Asus, for example, provides OLED Care Pro technology for its gaming monitors and a two- or three-year warranty; for software, the manufacturer offers OLED Care, which you can manage through its dedicated app. You can also enable dark mode and add moving wallpapers or screensavers.