A laptop screen's lifespan depends on personal usage and panel type, though many companies assume they need to replace laptops every three to five years. But laptop screens themselves typically last 5 to 10 years, though the display may start showing dead pixels after five years and yellowing around 8 to 10 years.

The type of display plays a part in how long it will last. For example, IPS LCD and Mini-LED panels have a different lifespan than OLED panels — the first two are considered more reliable for static use – like a store point-of-sale or school laptop — because they carry a lower risk of burn-in. By comparison, they may potentially outlive the OLED variant depending on how it is used.

How you use your laptop also affects its lifespan: keeping the UI static on the screen without turning it off, watching YouTube videos at high brightness, or even physical handling can shorten it. Typical signs of an aging laptop screen include backlight issues like slight flickering, a dimmer screen (that happens gradually), yellowing, or uneven lighting. Then, of course, there are dead pixels, which are tiny black dots that don't light up, while some are stuck pixels that only stay lit as one color.

One thing that can't make much of a difference in a screen's lifespan is which brand you buy from. Manufacturers often buy from shared panel suppliers, like LG Display, Samsung Display, and BOE, though brands use screens of varying quality in their devices.