What Happens To Your Computer When You Leave It On All The Time?

The question of whether you should turn your PC off every time you're done using it or if it is okay to leave it running all the time has often been debated – with varying answers of many degrees over the years, ranging from turning it off to just putting it to sleep, and even some recommending using the hibernate functionality instead.

One side argues that it's better to turn your PC off when you aren't using it to avoid additional wear and tear on your devices from the heat. Others, though, argue that booting your PC up from off each time you need it can cause more wear and tear than is truly needed. Sure, it's more convenient to leave your PC on all the time, as it allows you to jump right back into whatever you were doing before you stepped away. But does that mean you should?

Whether you're using one of the pre-built rigs from any major PC brands, or rocking a custom-built system, the answer to this question ultimately comes down to how often you use your PC and a few other key points — like how much you care about using electricity when you aren't actually on your PC, as well as your concerns about cybersecurity. There are both pros and cons of leaving your PC on overnight, as well as turning it off.