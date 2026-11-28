Google's Pixel 11 has a lot to like, from its superb cameras to clean software interfaces. It also packs a pretty good display in the 6.3-inch OLED panel, even though Google has kept it unchanged from the Pixel 10. However, the new model has certainly gotten more expensive than its predecessor, with a starting price of $899. Does this mean Pixel 11 repairs are also going to cost more? Surprisingly, no. For a lot of parts, Google's official repair cost estimator shows that Pixel 11 repairs are cheaper than those for its predecessor. This includes a cracked Pixel 11 screen. According to the company, it will cost around $168 to repair a damaged Pixel 11 display, compared to $199 for the Pixel 10 screen. Keep in mind that this is only an estimate, and service providers can levy different fees and taxes. Still, it does offer a pretty good idea of what to expect if you end up with screen damage.

Google primarily offers three ways to get your Pixel 11 repaired. You can walk into an authorized service partner location, mail your broken phone in and let the company fix it, or you can do it yourself (DIY). According to the company, walk-in repairs are often completed the same day, while the mail-in option can take around seven to 10 days. You can find information on authorized repair partners and the mail-in process on the Google Repair Center website. The self-repair option works differently.