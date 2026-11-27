Most smartwatch owners likely know their wrist accessories run on lithium-ion batteries, but they should also know these power sources don't take kindly to extreme temperatures. Users may immediately think of oppressive heat, which can speed up the battery's aging process if it's exposed to high temperatures for too long. However, cold temperatures can affect a battery's overall health and charging ability just as much.

Smartwatch features such as GPS aren't the only factors that could kill a device's battery life. External factors such as cold weather can also have vampiric effects on your lithium-ion batteries' overall capacity and charging rate, regardless of the device they're used in. Some smart device owners may mistakenly charge their devices in extremely cold environments, which can cause permanent issues like overheating and weaker performance. It's often better to wait until you can get indoors before you bust out your portable or plug-in charger, or use your car charger after letting your vehicle warm up.