Here's How Much Your Old Garmin Smartwatch Is Worth Today
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Garmin is more than just a navigational system. The company makes a line of smartwatches as well that include GPS and fitness tracking features for avid hikers, athletes, swimmers, and more. They also tend to hold their value if you ever plan on getting rid of your old one to buy a new Garmin smartwatch. In fact, many Garmin models have even retained over 60% of their value after being worn for a number of months.
A study by Wareable analyzed more than 6,370 used smartwatch sales made on eBay in the U.S. to determine how much of their original value was lost after a period of six months. The report discovered that, of the thousands of watches tracked — including models from Apple, Garmin, Google, and Samsung — smartwatches tended to lose anywhere between 24% and 60% of their value in the timeframe.
On the whole, Garmin devices ranked the highest on the list for retaining their value, with five models landing among the top 10 (though the Coros Pace 4 took the No. 1 overall spot as the company's sole entrant). At the number two spot on the list was one of our top nine gadgets to help runners, the Garmin Forerunner 970, which cost around $750 MSRP and lost around $196 in value on the resale market. Taking No. 11 was the Garmin Forerunner 570, which was $550 new and lost an average of $207.
How Garmin's resale value compares to other smartwatches
The list compared the prices of various brands of smartwatches alongside Garmin. However, Garmin devices tended to keep a higher percentage of their original value when compared to other popular brands. On average, Garmin smartwatches kept around 69% of their original value — that's much more than rival brands such as Apple and Google.
Apple smartwatches retained around 58% of their original value after being sold on eBay. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, taking the seventh spot on the Wareable list, launched with an MSRP of around $799. After these models were sold on eBay, it was reported that they lost around $249 of their value. Many users feel that Garmin watches beat Apple Watches when it comes to fitness, so it's interesting to see that the former tops the latter in resale value, too.
Google's Pixel Watch models ranked just behind Apple's, retaining around 56% of their total value after being sold. A bit lower on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which cost around $650 for a new model, but lost an average of $362 after being sold on eBay. Samsung takes the lowest five spots on the list, with its smartwatches retaining about 42% of their initial value, which may be good news for anyone looking to buy a secondhand Samsung smartwatch in the next year — especially considering the next new Galaxy Watch model might not come until 2028. Garmin's models can offer good value on the used market as well, but there may be more to the situation than just numbers.
Does low depreciation make Garmin watches a good investment?
Smartwatches such as the Apple, Google, and Samsung models on the Wareable list include built-in app stores, LTE connectivity, and features that allow them to track workouts and sleep. But experts find that, as they're so closely associated with a smartphone ecosystem, these models tend to see discounts when new devices are released. Newer models also don't always have new features, meaning older hardware often isn't all that different from updated models. These factors impact resale value for previously released devices.
Garmin smartwatches function similarly to those from leading smartphone brands, except they are built as running and outdoor tools rather than ecosystem anchors. They are designed with dedicated features and strong GPS functionality to track workouts and routes accurately, have impressive battery life, and include special software like advanced real-time mapping details. These features may make buying an older Garmin smartwatch appealing, considering they've been core tenets of the brand for some time.
Software support for Garmin smartwatches extends for several years, and updates are fairly frequent. Looking at a specific model, feedback on Amazon for the Garmin Forerunner 970 is overwhelmingly positive, with 86% of reviewers giving the wearable a perfect 5-star rating. One downside that reviews mention is that the UI can be challenging to figure out — but once understood, its workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and fitness routines are all top-notch, according to users. These qualities contribute to Garmin's resale value, and features like not needing to pair with a smartphone to get GPS tracking help maintain the brand's desirability on the market. You may get less selling a newer model, but buying an older one can still be noticeably cheaper, with one used 970 being $100 less than MSRP on Amazon at the time of writing.