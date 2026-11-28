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Garmin is more than just a navigational system. The company makes a line of smartwatches as well that include GPS and fitness tracking features for avid hikers, athletes, swimmers, and more. They also tend to hold their value if you ever plan on getting rid of your old one to buy a new Garmin smartwatch. In fact, many Garmin models have even retained over 60% of their value after being worn for a number of months.

A study by Wareable analyzed more than 6,370 used smartwatch sales made on eBay in the U.S. to determine how much of their original value was lost after a period of six months. The report discovered that, of the thousands of watches tracked — including models from Apple, Garmin, Google, and Samsung — smartwatches tended to lose anywhere between 24% and 60% of their value in the timeframe.

On the whole, Garmin devices ranked the highest on the list for retaining their value, with five models landing among the top 10 (though the Coros Pace 4 took the No. 1 overall spot as the company's sole entrant). At the number two spot on the list was one of our top nine gadgets to help runners, the Garmin Forerunner 970, which cost around $750 MSRP and lost around $196 in value on the resale market. Taking No. 11 was the Garmin Forerunner 570, which was $550 new and lost an average of $207.