9 Best Gadgets To Help Runners Prepare For A Marathon
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Preparing for a marathon is tough, both physically and mentally. However, while you'll be running by yourself during the big race, you don't have to get ready for it alone. In addition to the support that you'll receive from your family and friends, there are various gadgets available to help you during your training.
In this roundup, we've identified nine gadgets to help runners prepare for a marathon. These include wearable devices that collect data that you need to keep sight of your goals, ensure your safety while you're out in public spaces, and assist with your recovery when you go all out.
All of the gadgets on this list are available on Amazon, where they've received a solid score after at least 1,000 ratings. To support our selections, we'll explain how runners can benefit from these devices, and to make sure that they're all worth buying, we've gathered feedback from the retailer's shoppers, and professional reviewers.
Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch
Smartwatches are among the wellness gadgets worth buying for everybody, but for runners preparing to join a marathon, the Garmin Forerunner 265 should be among your options. It's the top pick of Run Kit UK among the best running watches for marathon training because of its bright AMOLED screen that's easy to read under the sun, accurate GPS to track your route and distance, and the depth of Garmin's software that can tell you if you're ready for the big race. The gadget offers a dedicated race widget that provides training tips and finish time predictions, based on your performance and the marathon's course details.
The 46mm model of this Garmin smartwatch is available for $449.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 3,100 reviews. The retailer's shoppers said that the device's Garmin Coach training plans give them helpful insights on the days when they can push themselves harder and when they need to take a breather. The customers also said that they love its battery life, which is rated to last up to 20 hours in GPS mode and up to 13 days in smartwatch mode. TechGearLab found these estimates to be accurate, with a review that claims the Garmin Forerunner 265 is among the highest-scoring fitness trackers in terms of activity tracking.
Whoop 5.0 activity tracker
We've previously called the Whoop 5.0 one of the coolest wearables you can buy aside from smartwatches, as the screen-less device is packed with sensors that can monitor your health metrics. It comes with a one-year Peak membership — which CNET recommends for most people — for $239 on Amazon, where the activity tracker has accumulated more than 2,500 ratings and an average score of 4.3 stars. CNET's review of the Whoop 5.0 highlights its recovery data, which tells you every morning whether you've recovered enough to get back to your training, and its sleep tracking, that studies your sleeping patterns and provides recommendations on what you can do to recover better.
One thing to know before buying a Whoop band is that it delivers health insights that you can't get from other wearable devices. These include Healthspan, which calculates your Whoop Age depending on the metrics that the gadget collects. Amazon's customers praise the depth of data that the device gathers, as well as the Whoop Coach that gives answers to your questions about your health and how you can optimize your training. They're also impressed by its long battery life, which can last more than 14 days on a single charge, and its lightweight band that's comfortable to wear.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bone conduction headphones
Some runners are much more comfortable and motivated if they're listening to their favorite songs while training, but you need to stay aware of your surroundings to avoid accidents. While certain headphones have transparency modes, it's much better to have your ear canals open for real-time awareness with gadgets like the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. These bone conduction headphones, which you can buy on Amazon for $179.95, use technology that works like magic in transmitting music through your skull so your ears remain unblocked. This means that you can keep running to your playlists while remaining mindful of what's going on around you, such as vehicles moving along the roads and other people passing by.
These Shokz headphones have an average score of 4.3 stars after 8,300 reviews on Amazon, with shoppers enjoying the 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and the IP55 water resistance rating so they don't worry about damage from rain or sweat. Runners among the customers said that the headphones don't cause ear fatigue unlike wireless earbuds, and they stay in place the whole time. Run Weekly described the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 as "the ultimate runner's headphones" because they fix the weak bass problem of bone conduction headphones, have an extremely light construction, plus wind-resistant microphones for when you need to answer a call or issue voice commands while outdoors.
Avanto SOLX1 Chest Light Pro running light
If your daily schedule requires you to plot some marathon training sessions late at night or very early in the morning, you'll need a gadget that will increase your visibility for safety. The Avanto SOLX1 Chest Light Pro is a highly-rated option on Amazon with an average score of 4.5 stars after 1,900 reviews, and according to Runner's World, it's more secure than headband or clip-on lights as it straps around your chest. The gadget has a 500-lumen chest light, and you can adjust its angle to point directly in front of you or to the ground, but it also has red lights at the back so passing vehicles will see you.
The straps of this Avanto running light create a snug, comfortable fit, making sure that it won't bounce around while you're running, according to Run To The Finish, and confirmed by Amazon's shoppers. The running light charges through its USB-C port for a runtime of up to 5 hours, and it features IPX4 weatherproof resistance so it will be able to withstand the elements while you prepare for the race.
Euhomy Rover W2 car refrigerator
After a long and grueling training session, it would be amazing if cold drinks are waiting for you in the car. Regular coolers can get messy when their ice melts, and don't stay cold for long, so you should think about getting a car refrigerator like the Euhomy Rover W2. For $209.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 1,500 reviews, you'll get an electric cooler with capacity of 37 quarts and an operating temperature that you can set between negative 4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As Fer's Reviews demonstrated, you can access the settings through the gadget's onboard touch controls, but the retailer's customers said that using your phone or tablet is easier as the Euhomy app has a simple interface.
This Euhomy car refrigerator comes with wheels and a handle, which improves its portability, and it's relatively quiet, according to both Amazon's shoppers and Fer's Reviews. They said the cooling happens quickly, especially if you choose the gadget's Max mode, but you can also choose Eco mode if you want its charge to last longer. You can recharge this electric cooler either through a wall outlet, your car's socket, or a solar panel.
She's Birdie 3.0 personal safety alarm
When you're out on public roads or parks for training, anything can happen. For your safety and for your loved ones' peace of mind, you always need to have a personal alarm like the She's Birdie 3.0. It's designed for women, but any runner will benefit from this gadget that activates a piercing sound and flashing light when you pull its top pin. If you feel threatened, or if you find yourself in an emergency situation such as getting an injury, this device will call for help or attention, and it's just $29.94 on Amazon.
ZDNet recommends the She's Birdie alarm as it's both affordable and practical. It's easy to use when you need it, and it's as loud as a jackhammer when it's activated. Amazon's shoppers, which have given this gadget an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 1,600 reviews, said that it's lightweight and compact, so it's easy to carry with you while you run. We all hope that nobody ever has to use this personal alarm, but it's a small investment that will pay off if an unfortunate situation arises.
Bob and Brad Q2 Ultra Mini massage gun
If you train hard enough you're going to get some aching muscles. For instant relief, you can get a massage gun, and the Bob and Brad Q2 Ultra Mini is recommended by Amazon's shoppers for its power despite its portability. Available on Amazon for $99.99, customers said that it's strong enough to relieve soreness and tension in their muscles, such as their calves after a long run, and its small size means it won't take up much space when you travel. The device has long battery life, and has secured an average score of 4.6 stars on the retailer's website after more than 15,400 ratings.
The compact design of this Bob and Brad massage gun also allows for easier control, compared to similar gadgets with wand-like bodies, according to Dr. Amy Konvalin. Her review demonstrates how easy it is to switch between the gadget's five attachments, providing room for you to choose the one that works best for you. The device includes a head that uses red light and infrared technology, which promises to loosen tight muscles quickly as it heats up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ninja Foodi Power Nutri DUO blender
After a run, you can drink protein shakes to help with recovery or refreshing smoothies to cool you down. You can make them yourself so you know exactly what's in your beverages using the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri DUO, which you can buy on Amazon for $129.99.
The blender, which has more than 9,800 reviews on the retailer's website and an average score of 4.7 stars, is Rtings.com's best blender for protein shakes because it has no trouble handling ice cubes and fibrous ingredients like kale. It has blending programs so you can let it work while you're preparing something else, plus it comes with two resealable 24-ounce jars, and a 14-ounce Smoothie Bowl Maker jar with rotating arms that help to create thicker mixtures for your post-run meal. Cleanup is easy, according to Amazon's customers, who confirmed that the gadget is very powerful.
NordicTrack T6.5S treadmill
For times when you can't go out, such as when it's raining, you'll still be able to prepare for your upcoming marathon if you have a treadmill at home. The NordicTrack T Series have an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon following more than 32,200 ratings, and the NordicTrack T6.5S for $799.99 was suggested by Treadmill Reviews for those who want an entry-level model. It might not have the advanced features of more expensive versions, but as an alternative form of training, it's enough with its max speed of 10 miles per hour and incline setting of up to 10%. The treadmill also comes with a 5-inch screen and a 30-day trial of the iFit subscription, which provides access to various workout programs.
Amazon's customers said that the speed and incline levels of this NordicTrack treadmill work well, making it accessible to users of all fitness levels. They also said that the treadmill offers great shock absorption to reduce the impact on your joints. Once you're done with your run, the machine can be folded up and rolled into your storage space.
How we chose these gadgets for runners
All of our picks of gadgets to help runners prepare for a marathon may be purchased on Amazon, where they've secured an average score of at least 4.3 stars following more than 1,000 reviews. This also gives you the chance to take advantage of Amazon Prime perks and potential discounts.
The devices that we chose each have unique features that will assist runners in different ways during their training. We've combined these specifications, feedback from Amazon customers, and reviews from trustworthy websites and channels to show why we think they deserve a spot in this roundup.