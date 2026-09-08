9 Best Gadgets To Help Runners Prepare For A Marathon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preparing for a marathon is tough, both physically and mentally. However, while you'll be running by yourself during the big race, you don't have to get ready for it alone. In addition to the support that you'll receive from your family and friends, there are various gadgets available to help you during your training.

In this roundup, we've identified nine gadgets to help runners prepare for a marathon. These include wearable devices that collect data that you need to keep sight of your goals, ensure your safety while you're out in public spaces, and assist with your recovery when you go all out.

All of the gadgets on this list are available on Amazon, where they've received a solid score after at least 1,000 ratings. To support our selections, we'll explain how runners can benefit from these devices, and to make sure that they're all worth buying, we've gathered feedback from the retailer's shoppers, and professional reviewers.