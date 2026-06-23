5 Things To Know Before Buying A Whoop Band

Smart bands like the Google Fitbit Air are a good alternative to smartwatches for consumers who want better health and fitness tracking than what a smartphone can offer. Whoop wearables are even better examples than Google's newly launched device, as Whoop released several Whoop generations before the Fitbit Air hit stores. Whoop may be a popular device with specific consumers, and it's a prominent one too, with various well-known athletes having been spotted wearing Whoop bands in public. But buying a Whoop band shouldn't be treated as casually as buying the latest Apple Watch or Pixel Watch model. Consumers should take into consideration various pros and cons related to the Whoop band before deciding whether to purchase one of the available models and which one to get.

Whoop bands come without screens; they need subscriptions to offer the expected health features and may have a few limitations compared to traditional smartwatches that would make them less useful in specific situations. They may also have a few advantages over an Apple Watch or Pixel Watch when it comes to assessing the health and fitness of users, with optional medical testing also available.

That said, consumers should consider that policies can change without notice, something that Whoop did in 2025 when it altered its upgrade protocols, upsetting existing consumers. Still, Whoop bands are trusted by various athletes who have invested in or endorsed the technology company. That may be reassuring for buyers who are looking to purchase Whoop devices for several years and are wondering whether Whoop would still be around in the future.