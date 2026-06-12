This Open-Source App Lets You Use Your Whoop Band Without A Subscription Fee

Sick of paying steep, ongoing subscription fees to use your fitness tracker? An app called Noop aims to rectify that, at least in the case of the Whoop Band (or you could skip the Whoop entirely for one of these Whoop alternatives).

For the uninitiated, Whoop is a fitness band that's gaining a lot of recent traction, largely due to its novel approach to health monitoring (and for being one of the best wearables for sleep tracking). Stepping into a space dominated by Apple, Oura, and Fitbit, Whoop stands out by being screenless, providing complex, cross-referenced analysis, and being purely subscription based with (technically) no purchase fee for the hardware.

That said, you don't exactly get a Whoop band for free and then pay for a subscription independently. You pay an upfront fee that covers the subscription for a certain period of time, and while there is a free trial for the middle subscription tier, if you cancel before the trial ends, you have to return the band. When the trial ends, you're automatically billed for 12 months.

While Noop can't let you circumvent the initial fee, what it does do is eliminate any recurring charges, while still providing nearly all of the same functionality Whoop itself does, and some it doesn't. Here's how it works.