This Open-Source Oura Ring App Promises No Subscription Fees, But There's A Catch

Cracked Oura looks to make owning an Oura ring less financially onerous by eliminating that ongoing cost. It does so by exporting your data and storing it in the form of an SQLite database, a lightweight archive that keeps all your data locally in a single file. You don't need to run a separate server program to use it. Cracked Oura reads all that data and then builds graphs and charts that the creator promises are "at least as good as the official Oura dashboard." While there is some setup required for the app, its GitHub page provides easy-to-follow instructions so that anyone can follow along. If you'd prefer to avoid the process, there are smart rings that don't require a subscription that you could pick instead.

Once set up, Cracked Oura breaks down your scores by their contributing factors and shows you trends over time, as well as info about how long you spent in each phase of sleep. There's also an option to create custom widgets of your own to keep an eye on specific data points or intersections that aren't explicitly broken out in the app by default. There's even some AI functionality built in, though the app description warns that it's under development and may not work as intended. When it is working, it lets users access local LLMs in a chatbot-style interface to ask questions about their data.