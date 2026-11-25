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"Grand Theft Auto 6" is finally here and giving players a taste of what the world of Leonida has to offer Jason and Lucia. While most of us might have been working our way through the game's story — or even getting distracted building up Jason's muscles — if you really want to find some of the game's more interesting tidbits, you're going to need to go a bit off the beaten path.

Because you can unlock the full map in "GTA 6" early on, most of the hidden events that you can come across can be found at any point in the game. This means the game's first chapter is a perfect chance to start exploring and seeing what secrets Leonida has to offer. While there are dozens that we know of, these are five of our favorite hidden events and secrets you can uncover in "GTA 6." Of course, some of them may be tied to later parts of the game, or require visiting at certain times of the day, which we'll note below if it matters to the event we're highlighting.