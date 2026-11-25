5 Hidden Events And Secrets You Might Miss In GTA 6
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"Grand Theft Auto 6" is finally here and giving players a taste of what the world of Leonida has to offer Jason and Lucia. While most of us might have been working our way through the game's story — or even getting distracted building up Jason's muscles — if you really want to find some of the game's more interesting tidbits, you're going to need to go a bit off the beaten path.
Because you can unlock the full map in "GTA 6" early on, most of the hidden events that you can come across can be found at any point in the game. This means the game's first chapter is a perfect chance to start exploring and seeing what secrets Leonida has to offer. While there are dozens that we know of, these are five of our favorite hidden events and secrets you can uncover in "GTA 6." Of course, some of them may be tied to later parts of the game, or require visiting at certain times of the day, which we'll note below if it matters to the event we're highlighting.
You can help a polar bear escape into Vice City
Random events are a big part of what makes "GTA 6" feel so alive, and one of the strangest you can come across involves a polar bear being trucked over to a zoo. While there isn't any specific place you'll need to visit for this one — several reports have put it on Vice City's highways, near the center of the city — you'll basically want to drive around until you spot a group of protesters all huddled around a truck that has been forced to pull over.
The protesters will be chanting something like "Oppressor!" at the driver, and when you pull up, you have two options to choose from. You can tell the driver to run the protesters over, or you can help the group open the doors to the truck and free the polar bear. The choice is up to you. But if you do open the doors, you'll see bits about the polar bear later on in the game's news and social media. Unfortunately, tracking the bear down after freeing it doesn't appear to do anything, and neither will killing it.
There are two hidden radio stations you can unlock
"GTA 6" has a ton of great music for you to jam out to while you explore Leonida. But what if we told you that there are actually two secret playlists you can unlock by exploring Vice City and finding a couple of posters? You'll need to unlock both of the playlists if you want to get 100% completion on "GTA 6," but even if that's not your goal right now, going ahead and unlocking them gives you some extra music to listen to.
You can start collecting these posters as early as the game's first chapter, though you will need to wait until you get access to the Jack of Hearts recording studio in Chapter 3 to completely unlock one of the playlists, called "The Sniper of La Perle." This playlist has 22 tracks from Kodak Black for players to jam out to while running around. The second playlist, called "The Vault Radio," only requires one poster to unlock. If you want help finding all the posters, PowerPyx has a really detailed guide with screenshots and everything.
Animals can surprise you when you least expect it
Rockstar has also filled Leonida with a slew of animals you can come across. While you can hunt some of them later in the game, there are others that might surprise you if you aren't careful. In fact, petting a cat or dog can actually give Jason a boost of Focus, while feeding the couple's pet snake in Chapter 1 can do the same thing. There are also over 60 bird species for eagle-eyed players to spot and log. Of course, not all of the animals you come across are going to be friendly — and if you aren't careful, stealing the wrong vehicle might even cause you to run into some not-so-friendly animals in the process.
One player shared a clip that shows Jason stealing a car without realizing there is a cat in the back seat. Once he starts driving away, the cat jumps on him and then begins to claw at his neck until he throws it out. Another clip showed a player popping open a car's trunk in a parking lot only for a giant snake to come flying up out of it. And, of course, you can't forget about the alligators. They aren't simply a static part of the environment — get too close to the shore and one might just charge Jason and try to take him out. You can always use the animals to your advantage, too, by doing things such as feeding NPCs to them.
There's a gruesome Scarface crime scene hidden in the game
Rockstar has never been shy about referencing movies in the "Grand Theft Auto" series. Players have already found a hidden "Fast and Furious" Easter egg with a car that looks just like Brian O'Conner's green Eclipse sitting in a garage on Vespucci Island. But since Vice City is Rockstar's take on Miami, it shouldn't be a surprise that 1983's "Scarface" shows up too.
Players can find this reference inside one of the many interiors you can explore. Head to the southern side of Key Lento and look for a house that you can enter. If you head inside, you'll actually find a blood-soaked bathroom, which is reminiscent of where "Scarface" main character Tony Montana watched his friend get murdered with a chainsaw. There's no chainsaw to be found, unfortunately, and going inside will trip an alarm for the cops.
This isn't the first time that Rockstar has made a reference to "Scarface" in "Grand Theft Auto," either. The studio also included a callback to the bathroom scene in the original "GTA: Vice City." That scene actually had a chainsaw in the bathroom that players could pick up, though. There are also references to Dexter's apartment from Showtime's iconic serial killer series, "Dexter," as well as a boat that looks just like Dexter's boat, the Slice of Life, which can be found at the docks to the west of the Trinity Apartments on Washington Island.
A dog riding a jet ski can rescue you at sea
Plenty of weird stuff turns up in "GTA 6," but a dog behind the handlebars of a jet ski might top the list. The dog's name is Cool Dog, and he shows up in goggles and a life jacket to rescue players who end up stuck in the middle of the ocean. Apparently he's based on a real dog from Florida, which also gets towed around on a jet ski wearing the same gear.
Cool Dog doesn't have a spot on the map, but players can lure him out by heading out to sea and waiting for him to show up. Players have found him out in Leonida Bay, so the easiest way to do it is to take a boat out there, hop in the water, and start swimming. You'll hear barking once he's close, but it can take a few minutes for him to actually get to you. If he still hasn't come after a few minutes, you can try getting farther from your boat.
Instead of taking you back to the mainland, though, Cool Dog heads for a beach where a bunch of other dogs are hanging out. Here, you can play fetch and chill, and after a while, Cool Dog will mess with the branches by an old boat. This uncovers a wallet with just over $1,200 inside. There's also a strongbox buried in the sand here, which has a pair of sunglasses you might want to add to your ensemble.