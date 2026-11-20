I Played Over 15 Hours In GTA 6 - Here's What You Need To Do First
"Grand Theft auto 6" is a massive open world that players can jump right into and explore from the start. While the map does have some fog-of-war elements, you can easily unlock the full map early on, giving you access to a ton of different environments to wander around in. Of course, like most Rockstar Games single-player modes, the story is the real bread and butter, and Jason and Lucia have quite the story to tell.
After over 15 hours with the game, I've spent a lot of time finding the best way — and the worst — to do things. If I could go back and start over, there are a few things I'd do differently before getting too lost in what "GTA 6" has to offer. Some of these are mechanics-based things, like working out, while others are fundamental to the way that the game plays and operates, like evading cops. So if you're planning to jump into "GTA 6" anytime soon, I recommend doing these five things before anything else.
Start working out as soon as possible
As soon as you unlock free roam and gain access to Jason's house in the first chapter, you'll be able to start working out. There are a few different types of equipment available around the house, including a punching bag and several pieces of weight-lifting and strength training equipment — a pull-up bar, a place to do squats, and even a bench press. Each of these items can improve your character's health and stamina, as well as other core stats, though there are cooldown periods between the milestones that you can reach.
I recommend starting off with these workouts as soon as you can, and you'll want to keep up with them throughout the game for maximum effectiveness. This will not only let you run, swim, and sprint for longer, but it's also an exceptionally easy way to change up your character's appearance while also building up the strength to take even more hits throughout the rest of the story.
The Fitness app plays an important role in how effective your workouts are. It's important that you work out while on a proper diet, as well as getting proper sleep before your workouts to make them more effective — much like real life. It can be a bit annoying to manage at first, but once you get into a routine, it becomes second nature.
Pick up a piece of neckwear as soon as you can afford it
While clothing was more of a cosmetic choice in previous "GTA" games, it plays a more mechanical role in "GTA 6." Much like "Red Dead Redemption 2," "GTA 6" relies on descriptions and witnesses to crimes to manage your Wanted level with the police. So while you can still dress Jason and Lucia how you want, having some extra clothes is going to make it much easier to hide from the police when things go south — we'll talk more about that later.
One of the key ways to make it easier to hide what you're doing is to pick up a mask or some kind of neckwear, like a neck gaiter. You can grab one of these early on from one of the Ammu-Nations that you can find around Leonida. The cheapest neckwear can be grabbed for under $200, allowing you to hide your face when you do crime. This is exceptionally useful for changing up your appearance when you're planning to rob gas stations or any other events like that around the map.
Learn how to deal with the police early on
Getting into trouble with the police has always been a mainstay feature in the "Grand Theft Auto" series. But if you're expecting to get away from the cops as easily as you did in "GTA 5," then you're in for a rude awakening because you'll have to work harder to make a clean getaway. Not only does "GTA 6" bring back a classic "GTA" mechanic by re-adding six Wanted stars to the game, but it also features a new system that uses your character's clothing descriptions and vehicle descriptions to help police find you.
Instead of just chasing you until you manage to evade them, the cops will keep an eye out for your description. So, it's important to keep extra clothes in your vehicle, and why I recommend picking up a piece of neckwear to hide your face early on. You can quickly change your appearance by adjusting how your hat is worn, taking off or putting on sunglasses, and even painting your car at a mechanic shop. Since the police system is more complex than it was in "GTA 5," I recommend taking some time early on to explore how it works.
Throw your cash into your stash at your safe house — that way you don't lose it if you get busted — and then go around causing some mayhem and robbing some places. You'll end up with a Wanted level pretty quickly, and then you can practice losing the cops and changing out your description so you can evade them more easily.
Fix up Jason's house before you progress the story
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is full of small moments that help make the world and its characters feel alive, and the earliest moments that you can take part in are related to the safe house that Jason has access to in the first chapter. While the game does provide a quick notification about being able to do these, it never explicitly points you toward them. I highly recommend completing them early on and fixing up the roof, the balcony railing near the weight benches, as well as finishing the wall of the bedroom and fixing the stairs. It's only four things, and they'll be easy to knock out quickly.
While they aren't overly important to the main story, they do give a boost to Jason and Lucia's relationship, which is great if you're wanting to really lean into the couple aspect that Rockstar has clearly focused on in "GTA 6." I was able to knock out all of the fix-up options in a matter of minutes, and once done, not only does the safe house look better, but you'll also be set to go when Lucia unlocks later in the game.
Spend some time exploring the world for secrets
Finally, while "GTA 6" has a massive story to tell, there's no reason to waste the world. The massive open world becomes available to you early on, and there's an easy way to get around by calling a taxi or even grabbing a helicopter or airplane from somewhere. Explore the world, look for easter eggs — like the "Fast and the Furious" easter egg that "GTA 6" has. There are plenty of hidden secrets to find, as well as special weapons and items you can unlock just by wandering around and doing things.
And that isn't even taking into account the myriad of encounters you can run into, like robbable gas stations, stores, and even backroom poker games you can hold up to put some extra money in your pocket. Take some time to explore the first area before you go too far, as there are some easily-missed things you won't be able to do after you complete certain missions in the first chapter.