As soon as you unlock free roam and gain access to Jason's house in the first chapter, you'll be able to start working out. There are a few different types of equipment available around the house, including a punching bag and several pieces of weight-lifting and strength training equipment — a pull-up bar, a place to do squats, and even a bench press. Each of these items can improve your character's health and stamina, as well as other core stats, though there are cooldown periods between the milestones that you can reach.

I recommend starting off with these workouts as soon as you can, and you'll want to keep up with them throughout the game for maximum effectiveness. This will not only let you run, swim, and sprint for longer, but it's also an exceptionally easy way to change up your character's appearance while also building up the strength to take even more hits throughout the rest of the story.

The Fitness app plays an important role in how effective your workouts are. It's important that you work out while on a proper diet, as well as getting proper sleep before your workouts to make them more effective — much like real life. It can be a bit annoying to manage at first, but once you get into a routine, it becomes second nature.