The easiest way to unlock the full map in "GTA 6" is to grab a flying vehicle like an airplane or a helicopter. You can get your hands on one pretty early, too, once you unlock free roam — which begins in the game's first chapter. After gaining control of Jason, head southwest to an area of the map called Southwind. The easiest way to get there is to head southwest through Key Lento until you've crossed two long bridges.

Once in Southwind, you should be able to find a couple of seaplanes along the eastern side of the island. You could also try to grab a helicopter or airplane from the nearby military base, Mile Zero Air Station, but that will come with a much higher Wanted level and more violence. If you take one of the seaplanes from the eastern docks of Southwind, though, you should be able to get into the air pretty easily, allowing you to fly around the map and unlock the game's "fog of war" quickly. There's also a helicopter nearby, too, if you'd rather fly around that way.

If you're just jumping into "GTA 6," then make sure you change these settings before you get started. You may also want to change your aim assist settings, as the default only partially locks onto nearby targets. We do recommend waiting until you can get your hands on a face cover, like a bandana, before you explore too much, as this will make events like robberies much easier to take on as Jason can hide his identify a bit better.