Walk down the electronics aisle at a Walmart, and you'll see a familiar selection of products: giant TVs, earbuds and headphones, tablets, smartwatches, phones, and more. But what a lot of folks don't realize is just how much of the tech on those shelves is actually owned or made by Walmart itself. Over the years, the retailer has moved beyond just selling other companies' gadgets, and now it is steadily making its own name in electronics, from smart TVs and tablets to other tech accessories we all use regularly.

Having this behind-the-scenes ownership matters far more than you might think. When a retailer owns the brand on the box as well as the store it's being sold in, it gets to control how products are built, put them front and center in thousands of its own stores, and, to some degree, even dictate how they're priced across the market. Unsurprisingly, some Walmart-owned brands are obvious store labels you've most likely seen before when grocery shopping; others might be a total surprise to you. Either way, whether you're needing a cheap streaming box or looking to buy a new TV from Walmart, there's a fair chance your money might go straight to one of its brands. So let's dive in and explore four major brands you might not know Walmart owns.