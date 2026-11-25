There's a lot to pick apart in the final trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday," but the ominous threat across all the previews we've seen, aside from the fella in the green cloak, comes from the giant mechanical monsters he seems to be bringing to life to take on our heroes. With their glowing green eyes and power-blasting palms, the Sentinels are a brand-new threat the heroes of Earth-616 have to face, but they're standard fare for Charles Xavier (the late Patrick Stewart) and his school of gifted heroes. But just what are the Sentinels? Where do they fit in Marvel comic book history, and what kind of impact could they have on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

They might be pre-programmed punching bags for our heroes in the next big superhero showdown, but the Sentinels' history goes back decades, with various models causing trouble for the X-Men over the years. What might be even more concerning, though, is that, depending on how long Doom sticks around in the MCU, his own version of these murderous machines could appear later down the line, just as they have in the comics. Let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet, though. Before we fear for our lives and the heroes who will be fighting for their own, we must first go back to the '60s, where the mutants were on the rise, and one nefarious foe of the X-Men was doing his very best to make sure that didn't happen.