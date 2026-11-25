The Sentinels: Avengers: Doomsday's Army Of A.I. Robots, Explained
There's a lot to pick apart in the final trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday," but the ominous threat across all the previews we've seen, aside from the fella in the green cloak, comes from the giant mechanical monsters he seems to be bringing to life to take on our heroes. With their glowing green eyes and power-blasting palms, the Sentinels are a brand-new threat the heroes of Earth-616 have to face, but they're standard fare for Charles Xavier (the late Patrick Stewart) and his school of gifted heroes. But just what are the Sentinels? Where do they fit in Marvel comic book history, and what kind of impact could they have on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
They might be pre-programmed punching bags for our heroes in the next big superhero showdown, but the Sentinels' history goes back decades, with various models causing trouble for the X-Men over the years. What might be even more concerning, though, is that, depending on how long Doom sticks around in the MCU, his own version of these murderous machines could appear later down the line, just as they have in the comics. Let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet, though. Before we fear for our lives and the heroes who will be fighting for their own, we must first go back to the '60s, where the mutants were on the rise, and one nefarious foe of the X-Men was doing his very best to make sure that didn't happen.
The Sentinels have plagued the X-Men for decades
Back in 1965, the Sentinels were powered up and brought to the page by legendary artist Jack Kirby and beloved writer Stan Lee. Appearing in "X-Men" #14, the towering terrors were created by mutant-hating villain Bolivar Trask, who programmed them to hunt and destroy all of mutantkind. Unfortunately, just like any man who thinks playing god is a good idea, Trask was subsequently destroyed by his own creation when, after creating the "chief" Sentinel unit, Master Mold, the machines gained independence and became a threat to both mutant and humankind alike.
Over the years, different versions of Sentinels have appeared throughout Marvel Comics history, not only going after the X-Men but also the Avengers and other heroes. More advanced, intelligent versions have also appeared, sending out droves of units that look as much like they belong in James Cameron's "Terminator" franchise as in the one with super soldiers and trouser-ripping rage monsters. We hope that they'll be no issue for the likes of Thor and pals in the impending scrap, but our biggest concern is that, should Doom have to head home with his cape between his legs, he could return with his own version of the Sentinel machines, just like he does in the comics.
Doctor Doom once built his own Sentinels
Doctor Doom may be a new threat to the X-Men in "Avengers: Doomsday," but like the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, the Latverian leader has a long history of rubbing every heroic group the wrong way in the comics. The X-Men first met Doom in 1963, and he's caused plenty of trouble since. He once forced the team to fight the Fantastic Four as part of a deal to help one of their own. He even tricked an amnesia-stricken Scarlet Witch into almost marrying him, until the Young Avengers (rumored to be forming in "Avengers: Secret Wars") thwarted his plans.
More recently in the comics, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four launched separate rescue missions to retrieve Franklin Richards (last seen being coddled by Doom at the end of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"). Upon reaching Doom Island, Doom unleashed a squad of Latviathans, which were essentially Sentinels painted in his signature green. We're not saying the same will happen in "Avengers: Doomsday," but if Doom is ever defeated, don't be surprised if he takes notes from the machines he hacked and improves on them, causing future trouble in the MCU. For now, we can wait to see how our heroes handle the Sentinels when the film hits theaters on December 18.