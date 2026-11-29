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Your car's instrument panel or the infotainment display offers a lot of what you need to know about the vehicle as a driver. However, if you are someone who likes to know more than what a car manufacturer offers as a baseline, you typically have to rely on third-party On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) scanners, which often aren't really built with laypeople in mind. Miles Labs is trying to change that, though, with its eponymous smart plug for cars that costs $99. This gadget not only provides diagnostic information but also turns your vehicle into a connected car — no matter how old it is (almost).

The Miles Plug is basically a tiny dongle that plugs into your car's OBD-II port and supports most modern cars released after 2008. The smart plug captures data available via the port and presents it neatly and in an understandable manner via its companion app. This data includes information about vehicle health, including any warnings and errors, which are helpful for car maintenance.

However, what separates the Miles Plug from your typical OBD scanner and makes it more of a connected car gadget are the onboard sensors, a GPS chip, and cellular connection. Thanks to these, not only can the gadget reveal the data it's getting from the OBD-II port but also record driving data, real-time location, detect crashes, and much more. That said, Miles Labs is hardly the first company to offer an OBD-II compatible smart dongle. You can find similar gadgets from Bouncie and Vyncs.