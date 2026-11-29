This $99 Car Gadget Turns Your Vehicle Into A Connected Car (But There's A Catch)
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Your car's instrument panel or the infotainment display offers a lot of what you need to know about the vehicle as a driver. However, if you are someone who likes to know more than what a car manufacturer offers as a baseline, you typically have to rely on third-party On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) scanners, which often aren't really built with laypeople in mind. Miles Labs is trying to change that, though, with its eponymous smart plug for cars that costs $99. This gadget not only provides diagnostic information but also turns your vehicle into a connected car — no matter how old it is (almost).
The Miles Plug is basically a tiny dongle that plugs into your car's OBD-II port and supports most modern cars released after 2008. The smart plug captures data available via the port and presents it neatly and in an understandable manner via its companion app. This data includes information about vehicle health, including any warnings and errors, which are helpful for car maintenance.
However, what separates the Miles Plug from your typical OBD scanner and makes it more of a connected car gadget are the onboard sensors, a GPS chip, and cellular connection. Thanks to these, not only can the gadget reveal the data it's getting from the OBD-II port but also record driving data, real-time location, detect crashes, and much more. That said, Miles Labs is hardly the first company to offer an OBD-II compatible smart dongle. You can find similar gadgets from Bouncie and Vyncs.
What can the Miles Plug do?
As mentioned, the Miles Plug is a pretty capable car gadget that takes data from your car's OBD-II port, its own sensors, and GPS to offer a ton of information. For example, it can tell you about your car's engine, battery, oil life, and fuel levels. It can also leverage the included sensors to log driving and braking data and offer feedback on driving habits, which the company says can be helpful for parents who want to keep an eye on how their teens are driving. Additionally, it uses the onboard GPS to keep track of the car's real-time location and driving routes. It can even send you arrival and departure alerts for specific destinations.
The one big catch with the Miles Plug is its mandatory membership to activate the dongle, which costs $15 a month. You can get it cheaper if you opt for a two- or three-year subscription in one go. One benefit of the three-year subscription is that you get the Miles Plug device for free, which essentially reduces your monthly cost to $8.25. That said, Miles Labs tries to make the membership a bit more enticing still by including roadside assistance and the cost of the built-in cellular connection to operate the Miles Plug without using data from your phone plan. Plus, the gadget has the ability to inform first responders and your family in case of crash detection.
The company says it values your privacy, and it encrypts all data and doesn't sell anything. The one thing to remember about Miles Plug compatibility is that it doesn't work with most electric cars, even if your car has an OBD-II port. You can check your vehicle's compatibility on the company website.
How different are its competitors?
Bouncie and Vyncs, two of the main competitors to the Miles Plug, offer a largely similar feature set. The Bouncie dongle most closely matches the pricing of the Miles offering, selling at $90 for the device and $9.65 a month for the compulsory subscription. However, it doesn't offer roadside assistance, doesn't call emergency services in case of crash detection, and limits GPS location updates to every five seconds. That said, the Bouncie can alert you if the device is removed from the OBD-II port, which is a useful anti-theft measure.
The Vyncs includes its GPS tracker free as part of its subscription plans, which start at $100 annually and go up to $120 for regular buyers. There is also a $46 activation fee for each plan. Every plan has a different feature set, but the essentials are included in all of them. The omissions from the cheaper plans include roadside assistance, ignition-on notification, and auto-map refresh. The GPS location refresh interval is also different between the plans. Moreover, like Bouncie, Vyncs doesn't call emergency services in case of crash detection.