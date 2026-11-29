Microsoft's Zune, the competitor to Apple's iPod, was a fairly public failure for the Windows company. There's a multitude of reasons for why the Zune failed, including some backed up by a former leader of Microsoft's home entertainment and mobile business, Robbie Bach. However, the very obvious and boiled-down answer is money, as the Zune was not a hot seller at any point during its lifetime.

The Zune hit the market in 2006, about five years after Apple debuted the iPod. In the intervening years since the iPod's launch, the MP3 market became quite lucrative, with alternatives to Apple's options providing either more or different functionality (not locked down to iTunes, for instance) or a lower cost for entry. That said, by 2006, it was mostly settled that Apple had won the portable music market.

Bach, speaking at an event in 2012 and reported by GeekWire, essentially said as much, stating, "The portable music market is gone, and it was already leaving when we started ... we ended up chasing Apple with a product that actually wasn't a bad product, but it was still a chasing product." Per The New York Times, Microsoft posted a $289 million loss in an earnings report from January 2007, attributed to its "consumer entertainment and devices unit," which included the Zune.