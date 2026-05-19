The Design Flaw That Haunted The Xbox 360

Consoles have had their fair share of issues after release. The PlayStation 3 had the yellow light of death, and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons drifted. Yet, none have been quite as memorable and problematic as the Xbox 360's red ring of death (RROD). If you owned a 360 back in the early 2000s, chances are you knew someone who was plagued by the RROD or experienced it yourself. It's a design flaw that tormented the Microsoft-made system and left gamers questioning what had gone wrong.

By June of 2006, there were reports showing red lights on the 360's power button, causing the system to crash. Microsoft and its hardware partners discovered the problem creating the RROD was thermal stress within the system. Repeated heating and cooling cycles during normal use placed strain on GPU and CPU solder joints, which ultimately caused hardware failure. However, the problem got fixed on later 360s when engineers developed a new, physically redesigned chip and packaging.

Even before the RROD, the 360 didn't have the smoothest evolution. The console's development team was under tight deadlines, and Microsoft reassigned some engineers from reducing wireless controller costs to fix pre-launch problems. After months of working out issues, the 360 was scheduled for release, launching in November 2005.