Game Pass' New Price Drop Is The First Step In Saving Xbox

Xbox dropped a surprise announcement on April 21. No, they weren't uncanceling "Scalebound" (although that would be amazing); the company was decreasing the price of Game Pass Ultimate. To say people across the internet were overjoyed would do the company and its customers a disservice, but this decision might be the first step towards redeeming the Xbox brand.

Game Pass is dropping from $29.99 to $22.99 per month, while the PC Game Pass is receiving a comparable price decrease from $16.49 to $13.99. This is a huge boon in the current economy, as subscription services such as Netflix are increasing their prices across the board. And of course we can't forget about electronics prices — the Xbox Series X now costs between $599.99 and $799.99, depending on the model. With all the companies squeezing our wallets for all they're worth, it's a solace seeing one trying to relieve the pressure.

But can this price drop really help save Xbox? There is precedent — well, kind of. When Microsoft started selling the Xbox One, early copies came bundled with the Kinect. This decision made the console $100 more expensive than its competitor, the PlayStation 4, which gave Sony's console a leg up in sales. Why spend $499 on a console with a peripheral you don't want (but need to use) when you can spend $399 on a different console? When Microsoft finally wised up and sold a Kinect-less Xbox One for $399, the company saw markedly increased sales. It wasn't enough to bridge the gap between console sales numbers, but the message was clear: Lower prices result in more sales and higher customer satisfaction.