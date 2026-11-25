Every company has a different approach to humanoid robots. Some are terrifying and have been used to patrol Chinese streets, while others are silly, making their way to CES and IFA to dance, play football, and smile at you. There are also versions like Xpeng's Iron, which, at this moment, is touted as a work partner. During Xpeng's AI Day presentation, Mr. Xiaopeng said that Iron is turning into a "capable work partner, which could be a qualified employee of a store or a colleague. Not a big toy, or a big display."

To make this happen, the company is using a new generation of its Turing AI chips. By combining three of them, this robot can deliver 2,250 TOPS of effective on-device computing power and has 720-degree sensors, including four cameras, an ultrasonic sensor, and nine microphones across its body. With 1,500+ tactile sensing points, the new Iron robot has expressive eyes and a changing voice, so it can show emotions and communicate better with people. While the company says the robot can even get angry, it didn't look like it could during a live demo, as Xpeng wanted to show a "gracious" robot that could sell itself to the market.

Iron also features new sensors and joints that give the robot 76 degrees of freedom, including the ability to climb stairs and go up and down slopes. In addition, the humanoid robot was trained in a factory that covered 250 possible scenarios and 15 job positions. Still, for the first deployment, the robot will help sell Xpeng cars in its Chinese stores.