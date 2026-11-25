Xpeng's New Iron Humanoid Robot Isn't A Toy - It's Your Next Coworker
During its 2026 AI Day in Guangzhou, China, Xpeng just introduced its new generation of Iron humanoid robots. Compared to last year's announcement, Iron is more flexible, smarter, runs its intelligence locally, and it's far less sexy. Basically, the company is moving away from making the robot cosplay human stereotypes, as Xpeng's new idea is that this 1.70 m robot weighing 62 kg should be a work partner, not a workforce replacement or a friend. The reason behind is simple: costs and scalability. The company's vice-chairman and co-president Dr. Brian Hongdi Gu tells BGR that their vision of a humanoid robot "doesn't require a catwalk, or a curvy body. It needs to be something that can be more plainly put into offices, stores, and lobbies."
Previously, Xpeng engineers told BGR that the idea behind this robot was to be "provocative" and make people talk about it, but as the company approaches mass production, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, the product needs to be functional. Xpeng's president and founder, Mr. Xiaopeng, tells us that they realized that vesting the robot could "block sensors, cancel out some tactile capabilities, and damage thermal management." In other words, it seems Xpeng is finally feeling the pressure of releasing a finalized product, as the company unveiled the ninth generation of its robots, the fourth with a humanoid look, and still hasn't sold a single unit. Still, the company is more confident than ever that its robotic evolution will start in late 2027.
Getting to know the new Iron robot
Every company has a different approach to humanoid robots. Some are terrifying and have been used to patrol Chinese streets, while others are silly, making their way to CES and IFA to dance, play football, and smile at you. There are also versions like Xpeng's Iron, which, at this moment, is touted as a work partner. During Xpeng's AI Day presentation, Mr. Xiaopeng said that Iron is turning into a "capable work partner, which could be a qualified employee of a store or a colleague. Not a big toy, or a big display."
To make this happen, the company is using a new generation of its Turing AI chips. By combining three of them, this robot can deliver 2,250 TOPS of effective on-device computing power and has 720-degree sensors, including four cameras, an ultrasonic sensor, and nine microphones across its body. With 1,500+ tactile sensing points, the new Iron robot has expressive eyes and a changing voice, so it can show emotions and communicate better with people. While the company says the robot can even get angry, it didn't look like it could during a live demo, as Xpeng wanted to show a "gracious" robot that could sell itself to the market.
Iron also features new sensors and joints that give the robot 76 degrees of freedom, including the ability to climb stairs and go up and down slopes. In addition, the humanoid robot was trained in a factory that covered 250 possible scenarios and 15 job positions. Still, for the first deployment, the robot will help sell Xpeng cars in its Chinese stores.
Xpeng's AI Day also focused on its upcoming robotaxi service
While 2025's AI Day was very flashy, with a robot that never got into the market and flying cars that we could never see flying, this year's presentation was a lot more down-to-earth. The company presented its new autonomous software for vehicles, saying that an AI car and a humanoid robot can be the same, and even took BGR for a 20-minute car ride with its upcoming Xpeng YOYO robotaxi business. In the past year, the company went from an idea of what this service could be to having Guangzhou's approval for remote tests without an onboard safety operator.
With that, the company wants to thrive where other robotaxi companies already operate. For example, Xpeng says it wants to focus on local solutions first in China, so it can quickly scale from Guangzhou to other Chinese locations. Still, it wants to provide the hardware and software so third parties can be the operators, such as different companies or cities.
During our robotaxi ride, Xpeng's second-generation Vision-Language-Action (VLA) felt proactive, smooth in its handling, and safe. For people inside the car, for example, the only thing left was to enjoy a seat with massage buttons, a big display showing what the car was doing and seeing, and our favorite tunes, TV shows, and movies. That said, while Xpeng still relies on its EV segment, the company is about to enter a new era of robotaxis, humanoid robots, and, eventually, flying cars.