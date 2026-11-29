Your Fitbit Air Will Soon Be Able To Control The New Android XR Glasses
The soon-to-be-released Android XR glasses promise a user experience like something out of a sci-fi movie. The Google Gemini-AI powered glasses will stay true to its operating system's XR, or extended-reality, label with a mix of features that blend augmented reality with real-life visuals so that users can interact with apps in real and virtual environments at the same time. As if such a futuristic idea didn't already make the Intelligent Eyewear seem like Google's most ambitious glasses yet, outlets like The Verge have even compared the technology to fictional AI like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's J.A.R.V.I.S., which is different from Google's Jarvis AI agent and Mark Zuckerebrg's Jarvis project.
Google Intelligent Eyewear's upcoming Android's XR glasses will be available in styles designed by Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Aside from their augmented visuals, they will bring even more convenience to wearers with Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch connectivity. Users wearing both the glasses and either wrist accessory will reportedly be able to control their spectacles with hand gestures, rather than voice commands. Per 9to5Google, the company told the publication that Android XR users will be able to control their glasses using hand gestures such as pinching to control music. As of this writing, it's yet to be seen what other movements will have any utility.
How will the Fitbit Air and Android XR Glasses interact?
Android XR glasses — the hardware category for the new Google Intelligent Eyewear line of smart glasses — will release on December 10, 2026. Per 9to5Google, the device's Google Pixel Watch connectivity will be available at or around the same time as the glasses' release, whereas their Fitbit Air capabilities will arrive sometime within 2027. While users have yet to learn the full extent of the tasks and features the smartwatches can control, outlets like Chrome Unboxed have predicted they will replicate the pre-installed features on the glasses' touchpads.
As of this writing, it's been revealed that the Android XR Glasses' touchpads — found on either of the accessories' arms — can be used to directly interact with Google's Gemini AI and manipulate chats, answer or control phone calls, and respond to or swipe away notifications. Wearers could also control music playback and sound volume and access the camera to take both photos and videos. If Chrome Unboxed is on the ball with its prediction, perhaps users will be able to accomplish the same tasks with both the Google Pixel Watch and the Fitbit Air without needing to touch their glasses. Regardless of what they can do, the notion that the smart glasses can connect to certain smartwatches and fitness bands marks yet another way Google's Intelligent Eyewear can succeed where Google Glass failed. It could also be a huge selling point to consumers who already own such wrist accessories.