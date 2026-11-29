The soon-to-be-released Android XR glasses promise a user experience like something out of a sci-fi movie. The Google Gemini-AI powered glasses will stay true to its operating system's XR, or extended-reality, label with a mix of features that blend augmented reality with real-life visuals so that users can interact with apps in real and virtual environments at the same time. As if such a futuristic idea didn't already make the Intelligent Eyewear seem like Google's most ambitious glasses yet, outlets like The Verge have even compared the technology to fictional AI like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's J.A.R.V.I.S., which is different from Google's Jarvis AI agent and Mark Zuckerebrg's Jarvis project.

Google Intelligent Eyewear's upcoming Android's XR glasses will be available in styles designed by Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Aside from their augmented visuals, they will bring even more convenience to wearers with Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch connectivity. Users wearing both the glasses and either wrist accessory will reportedly be able to control their spectacles with hand gestures, rather than voice commands. Per 9to5Google, the company told the publication that Android XR users will be able to control their glasses using hand gestures such as pinching to control music. As of this writing, it's yet to be seen what other movements will have any utility.