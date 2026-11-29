"The Twilight Zone" is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, so rebooting it was never going to be easy. Fortunately, the '80s redo is a solid anthology show that boasts big names in front of and behind the camera. For proof, look no further than the episode "Shatterday," which sees Bruce Willis act in an eerie adaptation of a Harlan Ellison story.

"Shatterday" was directed by Wes Craven, the filmmaker behind "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and this sci-fi horror DC adaptation that deserves more fans. The episode sees Willis play a drunk named Peter who accidentally dials his own phone number, only for another version of himself to answer from his apartment. With two of them now in existence, our protagonists enter into a battle of wits for the right to remain alive.

Willis gives a great dual performance in the episode, showing off the chops that ultimately turned him into a big star with "Moonlighting" and "Die Hard." "Shatterday" is fondly remembered by fans of the underrated "Twilight Zone" reboot, with many hailing it as a highlight of the series.