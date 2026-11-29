Bruce Willis' Twilight Zone Episode Was Written By A Legendary Sci-Fi Author
"The Twilight Zone" is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, so rebooting it was never going to be easy. Fortunately, the '80s redo is a solid anthology show that boasts big names in front of and behind the camera. For proof, look no further than the episode "Shatterday," which sees Bruce Willis act in an eerie adaptation of a Harlan Ellison story.
"Shatterday" was directed by Wes Craven, the filmmaker behind "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and this sci-fi horror DC adaptation that deserves more fans. The episode sees Willis play a drunk named Peter who accidentally dials his own phone number, only for another version of himself to answer from his apartment. With two of them now in existence, our protagonists enter into a battle of wits for the right to remain alive.
Willis gives a great dual performance in the episode, showing off the chops that ultimately turned him into a big star with "Moonlighting" and "Die Hard." "Shatterday" is fondly remembered by fans of the underrated "Twilight Zone" reboot, with many hailing it as a highlight of the series.
What fans said about Bruce Willis' Twilight Zone episode
"The Twilight Zone" is known for its twists and turns. "Shatterday" is no different. The protagonist's doppelganger just so happens to be the better version of the man, which raises some questions about the original's treatment of others. This is arguably more interesting than another sci-fi story about evil doubles taking over, as the end result is a thought-provoking affair about self-improvement.
"My take on it was that the man suffered from addiction, and so when his good-natured side broke off when he went through recovery, he began to take control over his life," one Redditor analyzed. Other fans praised Bruce Willis' performance, with one IMDb user noting that it's reminiscent of some of his more popular roles. "The type of story on offer here means that the effectiveness rests entirely on the shoulders of the central actor, and Willis pulls it off. He displays a lot of the tired and stressed mannerisms familiar from his later work in the "Die Hard" films."
"Shatterday" is a fun "Twilight Zone" episode that's worth checking out just for its creative story and the moral questions it puts forward. However, Willis fans should also hunt it down, even if it's only to see the future A-Lister cut his teeth before taking over the world.