Wes Craven's Only DC Comics Movie Is A Sci-Fi Horror Classic That Deserves More Fans
The '80s produced some great sci-fi horror movies, with films like "Aliens," "Predator," and "Scanners" among the decade's crème de la crème. The downside of golden eras, however, is that some awesome flicks fly under the radar and don't get the respect they deserve. Consider Wes Craven's "Swamp Thing," an overlooked gem that sci-fi fans shouldn't moss out (pun intended) on.
Based on Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson's DC Comics title of the same name, "Swamp Thing" is a spooky offering that mines shocks from science. The story follows Dr. Alec Holland (Ray Wise), a scientist who is close to ending world hunger. But that doesn't fly with villainous Anton Arcane (Louis Jordan), who wants to steal Holland's serum for his own nefarious purposes. The pair get into a tussle, resulting in Holland being exposed to chemicals that turn him into the film's titular plant monster (portrayed in a suit by actor Dick Durock).
Prior to "Swamp Thing," Craven was mostly known for gruesome exploitation numbers like "The Last House on the Left" and "The Hills Have Eyes." As such, some potential viewers might anticipate "Swamp Thing" being one of the more disturbing sci-fi horror movies out there — but that isn't the case. Craven's horror sensibilities are still on display, but "Swamp Thing" is one of the more accessible films in his oeuvre. That said, the director had to overcome the odds to get it made.
Swamp Thing was a challenging movie to make for Wes Craven
Making "Swamp Thing" wasn't the best experience of Wes Craven's career. The director was forced to work with a shoestring budget of around $3 million — quite modest for a comic book adaptation with special effects. To make matters worse, the film's producers fired the cinematographer and production manager to keep costs low, forcing Craven to get creative.
"The film couldn't and doesn't rely on its special effects," Craven told Starburst Magazine in 1982. "As the producers went for the person who did the effects on the basis of who gives the lowest quote, you can understand why I had to make the film a more [of] a human experience." That's not to say "Swamp Thing" doesn't embrace monster action, though. One of the film's most entertaining sequences sees the eponymous hero clash with another creature in the swamp, which fans of men-in-suit practical effects will enjoy.
Craven's underappreciated '80s sci-fi movie also boasts a strong pro-environmental message, making it more than just another cheap creature feature. Ultimately, "Swamp Thing" has been overshadowed by other great genre movies of its time, but it's well worth seeking out. With James Gunn seemingly planning on rebooting the property for the DC Universe, right now is the perfect time to get acquainted with Craven's classic.