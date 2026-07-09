Wes Craven's Only DC Comics Movie Is A Sci-Fi Horror Classic That Deserves More Fans

The '80s produced some great sci-fi horror movies, with films like "Aliens," "Predator," and "Scanners" among the decade's crème de la crème. The downside of golden eras, however, is that some awesome flicks fly under the radar and don't get the respect they deserve. Consider Wes Craven's "Swamp Thing," an overlooked gem that sci-fi fans shouldn't moss out (pun intended) on.

Based on Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson's DC Comics title of the same name, "Swamp Thing" is a spooky offering that mines shocks from science. The story follows Dr. Alec Holland (Ray Wise), a scientist who is close to ending world hunger. But that doesn't fly with villainous Anton Arcane (Louis Jordan), who wants to steal Holland's serum for his own nefarious purposes. The pair get into a tussle, resulting in Holland being exposed to chemicals that turn him into the film's titular plant monster (portrayed in a suit by actor Dick Durock).

Prior to "Swamp Thing," Craven was mostly known for gruesome exploitation numbers like "The Last House on the Left" and "The Hills Have Eyes." As such, some potential viewers might anticipate "Swamp Thing" being one of the more disturbing sci-fi horror movies out there — but that isn't the case. Craven's horror sensibilities are still on display, but "Swamp Thing" is one of the more accessible films in his oeuvre. That said, the director had to overcome the odds to get it made.