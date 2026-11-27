Tesla's Cybertruck Is Getting A Second Lease On Life - Here's How
Say what you want about the Tesla Cybertruck, but it's certainly going to find its way in the history books one way or another. While the vehicle has easily been one of the biggest flops in Tesla's history and has since led the company to stop producing it, the electric truck is now finding a second life in the used-car market. By sales volume, it's now one of the best-selling used cars in the U.S.
According to a report from iSeeCars.com, the Cybertruck is taking the top spot as the fastest-selling used truck, averaging 39.1 days on the market compared with the usual 65.5 days for a truck. Electric vehicles overall seem to be performing better than gas vehicles, with an EV averaging 45.6 days on the market versus 54.5 days for hybrids and 61 days for gas vehicles. The research was based on over 1.1 million sales of vehicles aged one to five years old sold in October 2026.
While some may not be surprised that EVs are more popular as gas prices fluctuate wildly, others may be surprised that a vehicle with so many major problems in its history is ranking so high. It may be head-scratching to see the Cybertruck as the fastest-selling vehicle, but that doesn't mean you should expect Tesla to revitalize it any time soon. The Cybertruck may have been the future when it launched, but Tesla has bigger ideas in store for now.
Why is Tesla discontinuing Cybertruck?
The Cybertrick may be the fastest-selling used vehicle right now, but that still hasn't stopped Tesla from deciding to wind down production starting in mid-2027. Musk has gone on record saying the decision let the company focus on the new Cybercab lineup — something that's already available at some surprising cost — though prices plunging by up to 48% in 2025 likely didn't help.
Originally set to launch in 2023, Tesla CEO Elon Musk planned for annual sales to hit around 250,000 units, though sales numbers for its first full sales year in 2024 hovered around the 30,000 mark. In 2025, SpaceX would be one of the largest purchasers of Cybertrucks, buying around $131 million in vehicles at list price, according to filings spotted by Reuters. During its lifetime, the vehicle also faced numerous controversies for its angular design and safety concerns.
For Tesla, the future likely will focus on autonomous vehicles like the Cybercab, which began offering rides to users in Austin, Texas, in September. However, since the launch of this service, Cybertrucks have been involved in at least eight reported collisions, with four at speeds of 5 mph or less and no injuries. While the technology may still be in its infancy, those interested in the Cybertruck may find this to be an opportune time to buy.