Say what you want about the Tesla Cybertruck, but it's certainly going to find its way in the history books one way or another. While the vehicle has easily been one of the biggest flops in Tesla's history and has since led the company to stop producing it, the electric truck is now finding a second life in the used-car market. By sales volume, it's now one of the best-selling used cars in the U.S.

According to a report from iSeeCars.com, the Cybertruck is taking the top spot as the fastest-selling used truck, averaging 39.1 days on the market compared with the usual 65.5 days for a truck. Electric vehicles overall seem to be performing better than gas vehicles, with an EV averaging 45.6 days on the market versus 54.5 days for hybrids and 61 days for gas vehicles. The research was based on over 1.1 million sales of vehicles aged one to five years old sold in October 2026.

While some may not be surprised that EVs are more popular as gas prices fluctuate wildly, others may be surprised that a vehicle with so many major problems in its history is ranking so high. It may be head-scratching to see the Cybertruck as the fastest-selling vehicle, but that doesn't mean you should expect Tesla to revitalize it any time soon. The Cybertruck may have been the future when it launched, but Tesla has bigger ideas in store for now.