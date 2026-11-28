AMD has managed to set a new world record for GPU overclocking, but it isn't one of the company's top-of-the-line graphics cards that you have to thank for the accomplishment. Instead, AMD managed to squeeze an impressive 4,837 MHz out of the Radeon RX 9060 XT, a graphics card that originally launched in 2025 for just $299.

AMD's Jack Huynh shared the news in a post on LinkedIn, where he detailed some of the festivities surrounding the opening of a new Micro Center in Austin, Texas. Among those festivities was an attempt to break the GPU frequency world record, which saw Huynh teaming up with professional overclocker Bill Alverson and other members of AMD's overclocking team. The group even recorded the whole thing, including the moment they broke the previous record of 4,789 MHz.

What's especially interesting about this particular record is that it isn't the first time the RX 9060 XT has been pushed to these kinds of speeds. Alverson and another overclocker known as SoonHo used the same GPU to set the previous record in June 2026. Both attempts are documented in the OC World Record Museum, though neither has been formally validated by a third party just yet.