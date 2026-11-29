Sci-fi fans celebrate Jonathan Frakes for his time as William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It's one of the great '80s sci-fi shows that still hold up today, and it will stand the test of time as a classic. His trip into "The Twilight Zone" isn't discussed as often, but fans can find him in the "But Can She Type?" episode from the '80s revival series.

"But Can She Type?" follows Karen Billings (Pam Dawber), an underappreciated secretary who enters a parallel reality through a photocopier. This world is different from her reality in many ways, though, especially for the way in which secretaries are part of the upper echelons of society. Frakes appears in a short scene, hitting on Dawber's character by praising her fingers. When he learns that Karen is a secretary, he gets nervous and spills his drink, clearly smitten by her aura.

No one will come out of "But Can She Type?" wanting to use Frakes' character's pick-up lines. However, it's fun to see him play a different type of role from Riker, as brief as it is. What's more, it might have opened the door to more work on "The Twilight Zone" for Frakes, as he later returned as a director in another revival of the series.

While William Shatner's "Twilight Zone" classic episode might have made more of a real-world impact, Frakes can proudly claim that he's among the "Star Trek" alumni to feature in this franchise. But what did fans think of his "Twilight Zone" appearance?