PITAKA's Stylish Cases Keep Apple's New iPhone 17 Series Safe From Scratches And Falls
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Now that Apple's iPhone 17 series has been out for a few weeks, many early adopters who wanted to get their hands on the new phones right away have been able to do so. Of course, after buying a new phone, the next step is usually finding a case to ensure they won't have to replace or repair the phone any time soon. There are more phone cases to choose from than ever, with new brands seemingly popping up every other week, which is why the streamlined and uniquely attractive iPhone 17 case selection from PITAKA is so appealing.
PITAKA debuted its iPhone 17 cases at IFA 2025 in September, where the brand won a BGR Innovation Award. Given the glowing reviews on Amazon, it's clear that we aren't alone in our fondness for PITAKA's cases, which are now widely available for all four new iPhone 17 models. With that in mind, let's dive in to get a closer look at all of the elegant yet sturdy cases PITAKA has on offer for Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup.
iPhone 17 Edge Series Ultra-Slim Case
Up first, we have the Edge Series Ultra-Slim Case, which PITAKA describes as featuring a "barely-there design" for those who want added protection without the extra bulk. This is an especially enticing option for iPhone Air owners who want to keep Apple's thinnest phone as lightweight as possible.
That said, even weighing in at around 20g and measuring under 1mm in thickness, the Edge Series Ultra-Slim Case is more than just a striking skin for your iPhone. You'll find the same aerospace-grade aramid fiber on these cases as on the heavier and more protective Ridge Series and Apex Series cases. That added layer of protection might be all your need to stay protected from short drops and small scratches –- the latter of which have been an issue for some early iPhone 17 adopters.
Another thoughtful innovation present on the Ultra-Slim Case is the PitaTap™ technology that sits atop the Camera Control button. This hidden capacitive layer allows users to easily tap and slide while keeping the physical button out of harm's way. Combined with an ergonomic, grippy woven texture, raised bezels to protect the display and the camera plateau, and full support for MagSafe accessories, the Edge Series Ultra-Slim Case is a minimalist's dream.
PITAKA's Edge Series Ultra-Slim Cases are currently available for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.
iPhone 17 Ridge Series Aramid ProGuard Case
While sleek minimalism is the top priority for some iPhone owners, others will do everything in their power to ensure the premium smartphone doesn't end up scuffed, shattered, or damaged in any way. If that sounds like you, do yourself a favor and check out the PITAKA Ridge Series Aramid ProGuard Case. Only slightly larger than the Ultra-Slim Case at 34g and around 2mm thick, The ProGuard Case is still super trim while bringing serious protection to the table.
It's hard to overstate the armor this case provides, with military-grade protection for Apple's most expensive and capable new phones. PITAKA says that the ProGuard Case meets MIL-STD 810H-516.8 standards for shock absorption, which means that it should handle any drops from up to 8 feet (2.44m) without issue. Assisting in that protection are the arched corners on this case, putting four air cushions around your iPhone that deform to absorb shocks from impact.
Other features of the ProGuard Case include an elevated screen bezel to keep the display safe, a raised camera lip to keep the lenses elevated, and luxurious Nappa leather within to keep iPhones scratch-free. All of that and MagSafe compatibility make for an incredibly compelling offer.
PITAKA's Ridge Series Aramid ProGuard Cases are currently available for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
iPhone 17 Apex Series Aramid UltraGuard Case
If you're struggling to decide between the Ultra-Slim Case and the ProGuard Case, you'll be thrilled about the Apex Series Aramid UltraGuard Case for the iPhone 17 series, managing to combine the best of both worlds. That premium weave you're accustomed to from PITAKA is here, but there's even more of a modern flair throughout as well, with an upgraded capacitive button over the Camera Control with high-strength glass, tactile metal buttons, and a unibody design that doesn't leave a single stitch out of place.
Aside from its stylish appearance, one element that sets the UltraGuard Case apart from the other cases is the Orca resin PITAKA has used to boost its strength by 200%. As if the aramid fiber wasn't strong enough already, the impact resistance of the Orca resin combined with the elasticity of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) bring cushioning and durability that other accessory manufacturers will struggle to match.
Despite all of these thoughtful touches and intriguing additions, the UltraGuard Case isn't any bulkier than the ProGuard Case, coming in at around 35g and a thickness of 2mm. As you can tell, any PITAKA case you choose to shield your iPhone 17 will do so without adding unneeded weight or volume to your smartphone.
PITAKA's Apex Series Aramid UltraGuard Cases are currently available for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Lighting up the lineup with 'Glints of Gold'
There were already several stunning, colorful finishes to choose from on PITAKA's iPhone 17 cases, such as Sunset, Moonrise, Over the Horizon, and Milky Way Galaxy. As of October 22, PITAKA has introduced a new "Glints of Gold" finish as well, bringing "a design that feels both scientific and poetic" to the lineup. Holding the new finish under natural light will give PITAKA's woven fiber a sunrise-like sheen -– sure to brighten up any room.
In addition to these fun, eye-catching options, PITAKA also offers classic black twill and blue twill cases for the iPhone 17 series. No matter what your taste, you're sure to find something that suits it when you're shopping for a phone case at PITAKA.
Check out the full lineup of phone cases on PITAKA's website or Amazon. Also, connect with PITAKA on Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Facebook, and check out the company's dedicated Facebook Group.