How Apple Plans To Make Journal Cool Again In iOS 26

A couple of years ago, Apple released its first take on journaling with the Journal app. As an avid Notes user, including for journaling, I decided to give it a try. While I instantly understood this privacy-first app was focused on deeper thoughts, self-reflection, and part of another effort to help users get in touch with their feelings throughout the day, I also felt it was too limited.

Over the course of the following years, the company started making better predictions of when I'd actually want to write something, sending me notifications to reflect after a long workout, meeting my friends, or visiting a new place, which was very nice.

Still, there have been a few features missing for the app that kept me from returning to it for weeks at a time, and then eventually giving it another chance, and inevitably forgetting about the app once again after that. With the first iOS 26 public beta now out, I decided I might give it another chance.