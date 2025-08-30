Don't Toss Out Your Old Samsung Phone! Turn It Into A Smart Home Accessory Instead

You know that Galaxy S8 or S9 that's been sitting in your junk drawer for the past two years? The one you keep forgetting to trade in for credit toward shiny new toys like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? Well, that phone might be more useful than you think. A lot of those older Samsung products — like your Galaxy S8s, S9s, Note 8s, and even some A-series models — still hold up surprisingly well. The cameras still shoot great photos, the mics are clear, and all those sensors that felt so high-tech back in 2017 continue to work just fine.

Samsung's caught on to this, too. That's why it rolled out something called Galaxy Upcycling at Home. Instead of letting old phones sit around as pricey paperweights, the program lets you turn them into smart home sensors. There's minimal effort and no tinkering or coding involved — just grab the update through SmartThings, and your phone can act as a motion detector or sound monitor. It's a smart move, though it only works with S, Note, and Z series models released from 2018 or later (basically, at least an S9 or Note9).

The microphones and light sensors in these devices are often better than the bargain smart sensors you'd find on Amazon. And if you're already using SmartThings (or planning to), this project is an easy way to expand your setup without spending more. Samsung frames it as part of a sustainability push, but really, it's just practical.