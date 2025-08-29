iPhones Will Give A Boost To The Entire Smartphone Market This Year

Overall, IDC's forecast presents a rather mixed picture for the year. On one hand, the global market is being dragged down by weaker demand in China, where shipments are expected to decline by 1% as government subsidies roll away and consumers hold back on spending. At the same time, iPhone shipments remain a bright spot, with softness in some parts of the world offset by consumers' interest in replacing their devices in markets like the U.S., Middle East, and Africa — this Apple-driven trend apparently being what's lifting the smartphone market 1% in 2025 all by itself in an otherwise challenging period.

For Apple, this is welcome data to see ahead of its "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, at which time we'll get our first look at the iPhone 17 family of devices — with the rumors about them pointing to what just might be Apple's slimmest handset yet. Rumors indicate an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, for example, will feature updated design elements like a camera bar across the back panel.

Looking further ahead, IDC's new report says smartphone makers are focusing less on unit growth and more on value, thanks to innovations like foldables and on-device generative AI. But in 2025, it's Apple's iPhone that's doing the heavy lifting — and reminding us all once again why the September iPhone event remains one of if not the most important moments on the smartphone calendar.