New Androidify App Uses Google's Best AI Models To Turn Your Selfies Into Cute, Custom Android Bots
If you've ever wanted to create custom versions of Google's beloved Android bot, you'll be happy to hear that Google released Androidify on Wednesday as a website and standalone Android app. Androidify uses some of Google's best AI models, including the new "Nano-Banana" image generator in Gemini (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) to turn your selfies into Android bots. Your face doesn't actually end up on Android bots created with Androidify, as the service only uses your general appearance and accessories to help you create the Android bots you've always wanted. Androidify also works with text prompts. In this scenario it will generate Android bots based on your detailed instructions.
Androidify is the more playful feature from Google's larger Android-related announcement on Wednesday. The early September Pixel Drop brings Material 3 Expressive design to more Pixel phones and enables new features on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch. Google also released a few new features for non-Pixel devices on Wednesday, including the AI writing tools in Gboard, Emoji Kitchen updates, a Quick Share redesign, and new audio sharing capabilities.
How Androidify uses Nano-Banana to create Android bots
Google explained in a detailed blog post on the Android Developers blog how it used AI to create the Androidify app. It all starts with a selfie upload on Androidify.com or in the mobile app; or a text prompt describing the desired Android bot design. After that, Androidify uses Gemini 2.5 Flash to validate the photo, if there is one, ensuring the photo "contains a clear, focused person and meets safety standards before any further processing."
The model then generates a caption of the image, passing it on in JSON format to the next AI model. Google created a special version of its Imagen 3 image generation tool to create the custom Android bot avatar. The model reads the JSON-enriched prompt and creates the unique Android bot based on the instructions. Gemini 2.5 Flash is also available in the app to let users add a random description for the clothing and hairstyle via a "Help me write" feature.
The Nano-Banana model that went viral in August before Google formally unveiled it as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is used in Androidify to create backgrounds for the custom Android bot, resulting in specific AI scenes featuring the bot. Google's Androidify app also features a Sticker mode option that lets you remove the background and create stickers based on the custom bot.
Finally, Google also uses Veo 3, its best video-generation model, to let users animate their Androidify creations. Specifically, every Friday in September, Android users will be able to create 8-second videos from Androidify images. The video above offers a quick demo of the Androidify app.