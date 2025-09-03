New Androidify App Uses Google's Best AI Models To Turn Your Selfies Into Cute, Custom Android Bots

Google explained in a detailed blog post on the Android Developers blog how it used AI to create the Androidify app. It all starts with a selfie upload on Androidify.com or in the mobile app; or a text prompt describing the desired Android bot design. After that, Androidify uses Gemini 2.5 Flash to validate the photo, if there is one, ensuring the photo "contains a clear, focused person and meets safety standards before any further processing."

The model then generates a caption of the image, passing it on in JSON format to the next AI model. Google created a special version of its Imagen 3 image generation tool to create the custom Android bot avatar. The model reads the JSON-enriched prompt and creates the unique Android bot based on the instructions. Gemini 2.5 Flash is also available in the app to let users add a random description for the clothing and hairstyle via a "Help me write" feature.

Google

The Nano-Banana model that went viral in August before Google formally unveiled it as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is used in Androidify to create backgrounds for the custom Android bot, resulting in specific AI scenes featuring the bot. Google's Androidify app also features a Sticker mode option that lets you remove the background and create stickers based on the custom bot.

Finally, Google also uses Veo 3, its best video-generation model, to let users animate their Androidify creations. Specifically, every Friday in September, Android users will be able to create 8-second videos from Androidify images. The video above offers a quick demo of the Androidify app.