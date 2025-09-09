OpenAI Sets Its Sights On Hollywood With AI-Animated Movie Critterz

OpenAI, the tech startup behind ChatGPT and other AI tools released in the past three years, has set its sights on Hollywood. The company wants to turn "Critterz," a short, animated film OpenAI made with AI tools in previous years, into a full animated feature. According to The Wall Street Journal, the OpenAI project will have a budget of up to $30 million. It should be done in nine months as the company attempts to secure a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026.

The ambitious project aims to prove that OpenAI's generative artificial intelligence tools can be used to make movies faster and cheaper by than traditional means. The WSJ explains that an animated movie typically takes about three years to complete. OpenAI wants to do it in less than a year. The announced budget is also lower than what a studio would pay to make an animated project without AI.

"Critterz" might also ruffle some feathers in Hollywood and at large. Film guilds and unions will undoubtedly be concerned about AI taking their jobs. However, the report notes that OpenAI will cast real actors for character voices. The company will hire artists to draw sketches that are then fed into AI models, including GPT-5 and other generative AI tools. The animated film's script comes from some of the writers behind "Paddington in Peru."

As for audiences, "Critterz" will offer a first test of whether moviegoers are willing to buy tickets for a movie made entirely with AI. The report notes that OpenAI aims for a global theatrical release next year, after the film's debut at Cannes. However, no specific plans have been made, as the project lacks a distributor at the time of writing.