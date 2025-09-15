How To Program An Xfinity Remote Without Any Codes

While cord-cutting has definitely had a major impact on the number of households with cable TV, there are still plenty of folks enjoying their favorite channels with coaxial and a set-top box. Cable providers like Xfinity still offer exceptional multi-station bundles, and you can even stream movies and shows from popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video now. If you're thinking about signing up for an Xfinity cable package — or if you've already done so — you've seen how sleek and modern the cable equipment looks, including the remote control that comes with your Xfinity set-top box.

Beyond the pleasing appearance, Xfinity remotes can also be programmed, similar to programming a GE remote to control your TV and a few other devices. This would bode well for coffee tables littered with controllers for all your living room tech. Traditionally, you'd need a universal code book to add a TV or other AV device to a remote, but Xfinity made things even easier by building an auto-remote programmer into its cable boxes.