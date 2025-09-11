Gmail's New Purchases Tab Comes Just In Time To Help You Track Your iPhone 17 Delivery

Google on Thursday announced two updates for the Gmail experience that users might appreciate, including a new Purchases tab that will start rolling out on the web and the Gmail mobile apps to users with personal Google accounts. The Promotions tab has also received an update to make it easier for users to see the most relevant deals and promotional information from the brands they receive emails from. This feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

Seen in the screenshots below, the new Purchases tab comes to Gmail ahead of the busy shopping season, according to a Google blog post. Coincidentally, the busy shopping season starts this week for a specific category of consumers who might use personal Google accounts: Apple customers. Google isn't targeting Apple buyers with the new Gmail Purchases tab, but the new feature might let them track Apple deliveries in the coming days. The iPhone 17 series will be available to order online on Friday. Preorders will ship on September 19. Apple is also selling the new AirPods Pro 3 and the new smartwatches (Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3) online.

Google meant the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season when it said the new Gmail features are coming to help buyers stay on top of deliveries and new deals. That's when the new Purchases and Promotions tab will come in handy.